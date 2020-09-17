 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A more flexible future driven by students: Colleges need to ensure remote learning is still feasible for everyone

Details
Hits: 750

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Atif Mahmood, CEO, Teacherly

The reopening of schools and colleges in England, Wales and Northern Ireland this month has been called a pivotal moment in the pandemic. After lockdown and the summer holiday, children are going back into full-time education in a school setting for the first time in almost six months. With the exam results debacle not yet a distant memory, the successful return of education will be important for the government. Yet, reports have indicated that cases of the virus have affected several schools across the country already - leaving hundreds of students in isolation and school premises shut for intense cleaning.

Thinking back to debates during the summer months, it was interesting to read the Children’s Commissioner for England’s recommendations for putting children first and planning for future lockdowns with children at the heart. Within her briefing, Anne Longfield OBE discussed how every child has a fundamental right to education and how education should be prioritised above all other sectors when it comes to protection.

Her briefing was strong and recommendations fair, but she also suggested that closing schools should be a last resort. With the pandemic still ongoing and the future still so uncertain, it seems clear to me that persevering with schools opening in the traditional sense is not the answer. On top of this, the perspective of children themselves has been missed entirely, despite the Commissioner herself advising that their perspectives must be better reflected in scientific and public health advice moving forward. This led me to wonder why we are still so convinced that children being physically being present in school between the hours of 9am and 3pm, five days a week, is still the only way in which they can access a great education?

Predicting that further disruption would be likely post-lockdown, we wanted to understand the perspectives of school pupils in Britain within the new context of the pandemic. We wanted to understand how children had experienced remote learning over the course of lockdown and what they would like from education moving forward, to inform our business and help our customers implement technology in the right way for pupils.

The results were extremely interesting; in asking over 500 pupils aged 10-18 for their opinions, we discovered that almost three quarters (73%) of these children would like more flexible learning options when they return to school. Children now want to be able to exercise some control over when and where they learn - if a child feels they will be safer and more productive learning at home, they feel they should be allowed to do this without any detriment to their education. Over a third said that they simply like the choice that more flexibility would provide; allowing them to learn in a way that best suits them and their needs on any given day. Over half (53%) said they would now welcome the idea of a ‘virtual open school’ – where they can learn through online courses and lessons alongside attending traditional lessons.

Now is the time for T Levels, a bright spark of something new and exciting
Featured Article
In amongst all the challenges of summer exams, reopening and lost lear
Careers education in the new normal
Featured Article
It has been nearly five years since the Government established the Car
Why we need a Kickstart to employer engagement
Featured Article
It feels like itâ€™s been a long wait for significant announcements ab

What was also interesting to learn was that a significant percentage of pupils demonstrated awareness of the benefits of a more flexible learning environment. 42% said that they now want to be able to balance learning with other activities that make them happy – like spending time with family or devoting more time to an interest or hobby. Although traditional school is indeed important for many reasons - including for building relationships and setting a routine - it is also true that many children have thrived while being home-schooled and have been happier with this during recent difficult times. This is particularly important at the moment, especially given that readiness to learn and wellbeing are so closely linked.

As with enterprise, education has had to fast-track its digital transformation and ensure remote working/learning is feasible for everyone. This has led to the development of several innovative remote learning platforms and has given parents, teachers and pupils a host of valuable new digital skills. It has also allowed children and teachers to benefit from the flexibility that enterprise enjoys – like working during hours that suit them and balancing responsibilities with other activities that contribute to wellbeing. These have been positive adjustments and it would be a shame to abandon this progression completely in favour of keeping school gates open.

So, with younger generations driving a more flexible future there’s clear need for more investment in helping schools implement more flexible options so that disruption can be kept to a minimum as the country further adjusts to the pandemic. Schools need to be given more support to enable them function just as well – if not better – remotely. With these provisions in place, there would be a lot less pressure on the education system to keep school doors open and would give children access to a great education wherever and whenever they need it. It will be interesting to see which schools continue making strides towards a more flexible future, something that will undoubtedly be positive for the education system and pupils of the pandemic.

Atif Mahmood, CEO, Teacherly

You may also be interested in these articles:

Now is the time for T Levels, a bright spark of something new and exciting
Featured Article
In amongst all the challenges of summer exams, reopening and lost lear
Careers education in the new normal
Featured Article
It has been nearly five years since the Government established the Car
Why we need a Kickstart to employer engagement
Featured Article
It feels like it’s been a long wait for significant announcements ab
How Can Machine Learning Help the Teaching Profession?
Featured Article
This week (14-18 Sept) is Artificial Intelligence (#AI) and Machine Le
Initial Teacher Education: Commencing Your Reflective Journey
Featured Article
Reflecting in and on action and an academic year like no other as educ
KickStart Lite: SME Free
Featured Article
I started writing these pieces, first on LinkedIn then, taking the opp
Adults can't get better qualifications if we don't remove the barriers to education
Featured Article
It’s brilliant to hear Alex Stevenson (@LWalexs) from @LearnWorkUK t
Engaging with student recruits in a post COVID world
Featured Article
Video Marketing is more crucial than ever for student recruitment. Due
Technology has the answers, as education access gap grows
Featured Article
As schools re-open, exam results are botched and universities scramble
Under-representation of Black Academics in Academia Jeopardised by the Immigration Rules
Featured Article
As the murder of George Floyd propelled the conversation on racial pre
How AI Affects Working Professional Education in Post-COVID Times
Featured Article
Even before the pandemic, businesses were increasingly investing in AI
Unlocking the post-Covid potential of apprenticeships
Featured Article
The A level results season revealed much about our prevailing national

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: Hopwood Hall College's digital guru wins Silver Award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 31 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 49 minutes ago

East Sussex College has the best international study programmes for the ninth year running: East Sussex College (… https://t.co/KYbMBBaEPo
View Original Tweet

East Sussex College
East Sussex College has published a new article: East Sussex College has the best international study programmes for the ninth year running 2 hours ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4933)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page