 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Understanding the value of continuous learning in the workplace

Details
Hits: 817

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
James McLeod, VP of EMEA at Faethm AI

It’s easy to point out the specific markers of human ingenuity that have separated historical epochs from one another - whether it’s the discovery of electricity prior to the Industrial Revolution, or the rise of the internet in the Digital Age.

There are countless examples of such innovations throughout human history, which is testament to our propensity for turning ideas into reality. It’s an ability that has propelled us forward at an astounding rate, and made our work faster and more productive with each passing year.

Each of these innovations has fundamentally changed the nature of work, and required us to learn and develop new skills to make effective use of these novel technologies. With centuries passing between the discovery of each one, in the past we’ve been able to refine our understanding of specific skills over hundreds of years, and pass them down through generations.

However, constantly accelerating change means this is no longer the case. Where once it was enough to rely on the skills and techniques learned at the beginning of your career, today the relentless pace of innovation, with new technologies emerging and becoming mainstream on a regular basis, means demand cycles for certain skills or even specific job roles can now rise and fall in just a few years.

Many jobs that exist today may see their functions fulfilled by automation and AI in years to come.

This presents a significant challenge to our current approach to learning and development. With the recent passing of Learning at Work Week 2021, a government-run awareness campaign that aims to celebrate building lifelong learning cultures at work, we must start to question the way in which we learn and teach skills.

We have to acknowledge that traditional methods of learning and development have become obsolete in the context of constantly accelerating technological change.

Instead, the time is now for us to amend the principles of continuous learning.

Changing the conversation

Fortunately we aren’t beyond the point of no return just yet; there’s still time for us to shift traditional attitudes toward skills and learning with the help of both employers and employees. Employers, on one hand, should ensure agility and adaptability are key pillars of future learning programmes. Giving staff the ability to adapt to new demands and actively learn and develop new skills will help them remain employable whatever changes technology may bring, and ensure our work complements these innovations in our hybrid working future.

Learning the lessons from Lockdown: Colleges and COVID-19
Exclusive Articles
Last March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK entered into a nation
Fast track your career by upskilling to data science and data engineering
Exclusive Articles
Data exists in vast quantities in every business. Statista for example
Improving the quality assurance of initial teacher education is welcome
Exclusive Articles
As the Education and Training Foundationâ€™s (@E_T_Foundation) Nationa

Employees on the other hand should view their skillset as an ever-evolving toolbox – one that adapts to new demands, and updates and expands in accordance to changing demand for skills. Placing emphasis on the continuous learning of new skills makes adapting to the demands of new roles a much easier prospect, and makes it far more likely that an employee is able to retain employment by retraining in new skills, should their existing role become redundant.

Embracing new opportunities

Whether it’s emerging technologies being implemented, or new applications and systems being put in place, the modern worker will have to be agile in order to progress in their career. Employees should be willing to diversify their skillsets, and recognise that with technology comes new opportunity.

We mustn’t forget that need for human input will be ever-present, meaning new roles requiring existing skills will always appear. Allowing for fluidity in career progression will ensure that when opportunities present themselves, workers can smoothly transition into new roles without the daunting feeling that career change may have presented to past generations.

Generalisation over specialisation

Just as the above advice is important to the employee, so should it be taken into consideration by employers. For businesses to adapt to the challenges that the coming years look set to bring, they must also alter their approach to career trajectory. Rather than setting employees on a fixed path of progression, companies should be mindful of the fact that the needs of their business could change at any moment. Technologies are available that can support this shift in approach by identifying which skills will be more in-demand in future, allowing employers to focus their efforts on augmenting roles and reskilling employees to meet future demands.

The talent pool of available workers with the requisite skills is shrinking every day, and so the ability to continuously learn must be at the forefront of employers’ minds when considering new candidates. Whilst industry-specific skills remain an important asset for workers to have, when the job role being filled today not exist in the near future, a humanistic view of workforces that encourages constant learning and development is essential.

The ability to adapt to new demands and actively learn and develop new skills can not only help employees in retaining their role, but it can also present cost saving opportunities to businesses. When taking into account the investments of time and money needed to recruit new workers, it becomes far more cost-effective for employers to retrain workers to fulfil new roles. Continuous learning holds the key to making this easy.

James McLeod, EMEA Director, Faethm

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning the lessons from Lockdown: Colleges and COVID-19
Exclusive Articles
Last March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK entered into a nation
Fast track your career by upskilling to data science and data engineering
Exclusive Articles
Data exists in vast quantities in every business. Statista for example
Improving the quality assurance of initial teacher education is welcome
Exclusive Articles
As the Education and Training Foundation’s (@E_T_Foundation) Nationa
Plugging the digital skills gap: the role of success-based financing and data intelligence
Exclusive Articles
Over the past decade, economic demand for digital skills has dramatica
Discovering network vulnerabilities is crucial to the education sector’s fight against cybercrime
Exclusive Articles
Having previously issued cautions in August and September last year, t
It is crucial to deliver empowering RSE to all FE students
Exclusive Articles
The new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and health curriculum is
It’s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, it’s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi
Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Exclusive Articles
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
How tech is putting skills at the heart of the student and researcher career crossover
Exclusive Articles
While student and researcher experiences differ, they are now more clo
Implementing hybrid learning for the long-term: what do education institutions need to consider?
Exclusive Articles
While students have now returned to school in the UK, the pandemic has
Decent work, inclusion and sustainability
Exclusive Articles
The concepts of decent work, inclusion and supporting individuals to f
Apprenticeships in the post COVID economy
Exclusive Articles
Still everyone’s favourite answer?After the 2008-10 recession many c

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 7 hours

Effective Governance in Post-16 Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to...

  • Tuesday, 27 July 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online, National
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 7 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Monday, 28 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
The Chefs Forum
The Chefs Forum has published a new article: THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING VIRTUAL EDUCATION CATERING SEMINAR 13 hours 3 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5756)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page