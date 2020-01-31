 
Challenges, logistics and quality in End Point Assessment - Tom Burton NOCN

Tom Burton, Director of Apprenticeships, NOCN

@TomBurtonNOCN @NOCNGroup discusses challenges, logistics and quality in End Point Assessment at #EPALive

FE News chat with Tom Burton, Director of Apprenticeships, NOCN at EPA Live in Wembley.

Tom discusses End Point Assessment challenges, and what EPA logistics, how to address dual professionalism with delivery staff. Tom also explores some of the quality processes that employers and providers should be thinking.

