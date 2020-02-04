 
Overcoming the biggest challenges of moving from Frameworks to Apprenticeship Standards and End Point Assessment

Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnership Director, Kaplan Financial

Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnership Director, Kaplan Financial, discusses the biggest challenges for employers and providers moving to Standards and End Point Assessment at NOCN's #EPALive conference.

Richard explores some of the practical things to consider ranging from materials and guidance, as previously with Apprenticeship Frameworks Awarding Organisations provided materials to support this.

Richard explains that no one has 'cracked it yet' and we are all still learning, but he discusses somethings that they have learned and experienced. He explores new operational delivery models, in particular do we need to consider new delivery models, roles and titles from Coaches to Tutors rather than the old Assessor model for Frameworks.

He also discusses the practical things to consider around Apprenticeship quality and timescales to take into account with the End Point Assessment process.

