 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Next Normal Episode 4 - Esports

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Further Reading/Listening:

Activision Blizzard

Riot Games

Meltdown Bar, Sheffield

British Esports Association Website

FE News - New qualifications are at the forefront of Esports

Redcrest Careers - Careers in Gaming Top Tips

BBC News - Call of Duty: The twins who 'stole' grandad's internet now playing for millions

High Score - Netflix Documentary

Puck Soup Podcast

The Blades Podcast

 

Our Presenters:

Helen Armitage - A Senior Employability Adviser for the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University. Helen leads on the Hallam Career Mentoring Scheme and primarily supports the department of Art and Design with in-curriculum careers delivery.

Chris Webb - An Employability Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University, Chris supports the Gradvantage programme for final year students and graduates, as well as collaborating with the College of Business, Technology and Engineering on in-curriculum careers delivery.

 

Our Guests:

Scott Parkin - A former BSc Web Information  Systems and Services student at Sheffield Hallam University, since graduating in 2008, Scott has undertaken a global career journey through the Esports industry, spanning roles in Dublin, Cologne and LA with SK Gaming, Riot Games and Activision Blizzard, encompassing Journalism, Team Management, Esports Coordination and Competition Operations Management. Scott is currently the Competition Operations Manager for the Call of Duty League at Activision Blizzard in LA and is enthusiastic about supporting current SHU students to explore opportunities within the Esports and Video Game sectors.

 

If you are interested in any of the discussion points raised in this podcast or have suggestions for future podcast episodes or guest speakers, please contact Chris or Helen on LinkedIn!

Unpacking T Levels with Gillian Keegan
Podcasts
@FENews chat with @GillianKeegan, Under Secretary of State for Apprent
Taxing times ahead? When and how to raise taxes
Podcasts
Podcast | IFS Zooms In: coronavirus and the economyAvailable on all pl
Learning in the Flow of Work
Podcasts
This episode of The Edtech Podcast (@podcastedtech) is a pre-COVID wor

You may also be interested in these articles:

Unpacking T Levels with Gillian Keegan
Podcasts
@FENews chat with @GillianKeegan, Under Secretary of State for Apprent
Taxing times ahead? When and how to raise taxes
Podcasts
Podcast | IFS Zooms In: coronavirus and the economyAvailable on all pl
Time For Change: a four-day week as an unemployment strategy
Podcasts
As the furlough scheme comes to an end, and firms across the economy c
Learning in the Flow of Work
Podcasts
This episode of The Edtech Podcast (@podcastedtech) is a pre-COVID wor
The Summer Exams Fiasco, what happened? #SkillsWorldLive 2.1
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Robert Halfon | Rae Tooth | Mark Lehain | Da
Icebreaking Techniques With Arnie Skelton #57
Podcasts
Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the Fifty-Seventh episode
The Next Normal Episode 3 - Making a Career for Yourself
Podcasts
The New Normal is back for Season 2 - new title, same topical content
Break the spiral of negative thinking with Arnie Skelton #56
Podcasts
Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the Fifty-Sixth episode o
The Next Normal Episode 2 - Staying Positive in Uncertain Times
Podcasts
The New Normal is back for Season 2 - new title, same topical content
IFS Zooms In: Coronavirus and the economy (Trailer)
Podcasts
Have the Chancellor's policies been stimulating enough?In July's Summe
Imperial College mathematician scoops $3m Breakthrough Prize
Podcasts
Professor Sir Martin Hairer @ImperialCollege is the single winner of t
Is the government doing enough to support workers during the pandemic?
Podcasts
Podcast | IFS Zooms In: coronavirus and the economyAll of our episodes

Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: Hopwood Hall College's digital guru wins Silver Award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 32 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 50 minutes ago

East Sussex College has the best international study programmes for the ninth year running: East Sussex College (… https://t.co/KYbMBBaEPo
View Original Tweet

East Sussex College
East Sussex College has published a new article: East Sussex College has the best international study programmes for the ninth year running 2 hours 1 minute ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4933)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page