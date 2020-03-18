UK Schools and Colleges will close on Friday until further notice with exams cancelled in May and June

#Coronavirus - Closure of Schools

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson has confirmed today (18 Mar) that after Friday 20th March the majority of schools, sixth forms and FE colleges will close indefinitely until further notice, possibly until September 2020.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

"Fighting Coronavirus and protecting the vulnerable and our NHS are the Government’s top priorities right now. That’s why we are asking schools, nurseries and colleges to close – except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers.

"We are facing increasingly extraordinary circumstances, but by asking schools to support our key workers and vulnerable children I am confident we will help beat this virus.

"I am deeply grateful for the civic spirit and dedication of everyone working in education, and I will continue to provide my full support throughout this crisis."

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland announced closures from Friday earlier on in the day. Schools will remain open for key workers and the most vulnerable.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister commented on cancelled exams, "we will make sure their (students) progress is not impeded" and clarified that learners will receive the qualifications that they need, but will clarify what this means in more detail in the future. This announcement affects 2.2 million college students across the country.

Sector response to the statement by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson about COVID-19 and school closures

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges (AoC) said:

“With partial college closures announced across the country it raises major challenges for staff, students and families, but protecting the nation’s health is vital during these uncertain times.

"The Education Secretary has recognised the vital role that colleges play in their communities.

"We are working very closely with DfE and ESFA to manage the flow-on implications of this announcement and in particular the funding support colleges need to deliver.”

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“We welcome the Government’s announcement that, for public health reasons, schools will now close. It is better for this to take place in an ordered way than the chaotic pattern of closures that was developing.

“We also welcome the clarity that SATs, GCSE, AS- and A-Level exams are to be cancelled.

“This offers some degree of reassurance to teachers, their students and parents.

“We note that, at this time of emergency, the Government has decided that teacher assessment is indeed a good method of giving reliable information about young people’s progress and achievements. We will return to that when this crisis is over.

“Now, more than anything else the Government needs to concentrate on ensuring that children in food poverty are fed properly - these children are not just those on free school meals.”

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director, said:

“Difficult decisions are having to be made each day and people’s safety must always come first. Today’s announcement on school closures feels necessary, but of course will present challenges for parents and carers.

“Businesses will do all they can to help their employees in these unprecedented times. Companies will make every effort to offer flexible working, but many parents simply won’t be able to do their jobs and care for their children at the same time. With so many businesses already struggling with cashflow, government will urgently need to step in with additional support to employees who are unable to work because of school closures.”

Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust and chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), said:

“The challenges we face today are truly unprecedented. In closing schools, the government has – quite rightly – taken drastic steps to control the epidemic. It is not a decision that will have been taken lightly. But it is one that will have a particularly significant impact on low income children and young people, both in terms of their attainment and in accessing the wider support that schools provide.

“We must do all we can to alleviate the impact of today’s decision on those children. It is welcome the government has pledged to provide vouchers to make up free school meals. We need to join together to make sure disadvantaged pupils have access to high-quality support and learning in the coming months, as well as access to basic necessities and a safe place to be.

“The EEF will be publishing support and guidance in the coming days to help schools support all of their pupils, particularly those that need it most. We’ll also be working with organisations and schools across the sector, to make sure that they have the right programmes and support.

“The Sutton Trust is working with its partners to make sure the young people on our programmes have access to information online about university choices and applications, so that they don’t lose out without face-to-face support.

“The resilience of our teachers and schools never fails to inspire me. But it is only through a collective effort that we can and will get through these uncertain months.”

Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK, said:

“We are facing unprecedented challenges as a country, and universities continue to respond in the best interests of their students, staff and their local communities. The health and wellbeing of all students and staff is the number one priority and a range of measures are being taken to keep university communities well-informed, supported and safe.

“The government understands that universities must continue some essential services and cannot fully be locked down given students living on many campuses and some areas of research that cannot be left unmonitored. Universities are particularly mindful of international students who are separated from friends and family and may be unable to travel because of the pandemic. Universities will continue to do all they can to support those remaining on campuses and keep them safe, and are regularly communicating with students and staff to provide them with timely and accurate information.

“Universities are also considering ways in which they can support their local communities and the national effort – offering expertise, equipment and facilities.

“We await further information following today’s announcement that school exams will not go ahead. Students should not lose out on the opportunity to go on to university this year because of the challenges posed by the pandemic. We are committed to working closely with the government, UCAS, examination regulators and school leaders on the practical implications of this and hope there will be clarity on this for students, parents, teachers and university admissions staff as soon as possible.”

Cllr Judith Blake, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, said:

“School have been struggling to stay open because of staff shortages and today’s decision to close schools provides much needed clarity for head teachers, parents and families. It is important that schools will be kept partially open to provide childcare for parents unable to work at home because they are leading local efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

“Councils and schools will continue to do all they can to try and ensure vulnerable pupils, including those on free school meals and those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, can continue to be provided for.”

Juliana Mohamad Noor, Vice President (Further Education), NUS said:

“The news that schools and colleges will close down is in the interest of public health and vulnerable staff across the UK. Schools must now be able to care for the most vulnerable children in our communities. We especially welcome the cancellation of exams in England and Wales this year, and efforts must now be made to find a grading settlement in time for students due to start new courses in the next academic year. We know that relying solely on predicted grades disbenefits Black students and those from a working-class background, and we urge the government to find a fair solution.”

Zamzam Ibrahim, NUS National President, along with the support of the other three Presidents, Liam McCabe (NUS Scotland), Rob Simkins, (NUS Wales) and Robert Murtagh (NUS-USI) have released the following statement:

“NUS has the health, safety and wellbeing of the seven million students we represent as an absolute priority. First and foremost, we’re working closely together with students’ unions, institutions, trade unions, national sector bodies, like Universities UK and the Student Loans Company, along with the governments of the UK to inform a response to coronavirus, as the landscape continues to change.

“We welcome institutions finding ways to progress, assess and support students and apprentices to complete their qualifications during this time.

“NUS is calling for institutions to work closely with their students’ unions to find solutions to issues students face with halls, accessing teaching and research and pastoral support measures that work in their local context considering the student body, and the nature of their education.

“Apprentices must also be reviewed in cases where their employers cease operation, we also want flexibility and support from the agencies involved to transfer learners between employers and/or transfer to equivalent full-time education.”

A spokesperson for Ofqual said:

"We welcome the certainty that the Secretary of State’s decision not to hold exams this summer provides in these challenging circumstances. We will now work urgently with the Department for Education to work through the detail of this decision and to provide more information as soon as possible."

