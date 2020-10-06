Cobra-style Action Needed To Save ‘lost Generation’ Of Young People

Today’s young people face becoming a “lost generation” unless the Government develops a COBRA-style response to boost skills and job opportunities, (@LGAcomms) the Local Government Associationsets out today (6 Oct).
The LGA said this should include appointing a new Youth Minister to lead government efforts to tackle youth unemployment.
Youth unemployment has risen significantly since the COVID-19 crisis began. Latest ONS figures show the percentage of young people (aged 16-24) unemployed has risen to 13.4 per cent. It has been estimated that a further 600,000 16-24-year olds could find themselves unemployed by the end of this year.
In "Re-thinking youth participation for the present and next generation: education to employment" their report published today, the LGA, which represents councils across England, said the current COVID-19 crisis has turned “a bad situation into a dire one” for young people. It sets out the immediate government action needed in the Spending Review to tackle the disproportionate effect of the COVID-19 crisis on young people.
Councils and combined authorities are already working closely with employers, colleges and many others involved in education and job-training to try and ensure nobody is left behind after we get through this crisis. However, they are hamstrung by a national employment and skills system that is increasingly centralised and ineffective.
The Government needs to use the Spending Review to devolve careers advice, post-16 and skills budgets and powers to local areas.
This would allow councils, schools, colleges and employers to work together to improve provision for young people so that they can get on in life. They are ideally placed to bring employment and skills initiatives together.
The LGA is also calling for the Government to work in partnership with councils and combined authorities to plan, co-ordinate and deliver the Kickstart Scheme and grant apprenticeship flexibilities to increase the number of young people who can benefit from schemes.
Sector Response
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chair of the LGA’s People and Places Board, said:
“We have yet to see the real impact of the COVID-19 crisis on young people. But the unemployment crisis that many of our young people now face has become even more starkly apparent.
“Councils want to ensure every young person realises their full potential. Without action to address our fragmented national employment support system, we risk creating a lost generation of young people.
“It is vital that young people have the opportunities to increase their skills and retrain and no-one is left behind. This means providing the right careers advice and guidance, and holistic support needed for every young person.
“Local government is best placed to lead on this. Devolving careers advice, post-16 and skills budgets and powers to local areas, would allow councils, schools, colleges and employers to work together to improve provision for young people so that they can get on in life.”
AoC's Chief Executive, David Hughes said:
“As we have seen from previous recessions, it is young people who suffer disproportionately in an economic down turn, and we need to make sure that we do everything in our power to make sure that this doesn’t happen again so that economic scarring does not last a lifetime.
"We all have our role to play, and colleges are working closely with local, and national government, to support young people to get the skills they need to find sustainable work as soon as they possibly can.”