3 ways for employers to effectively manage recruitment

Hiring was switched on its head in 2020, as record employment pre-pandemic turned into record unemployment by the end of the year. Appealing to the best talent got easier, but finding the best talent got a lot harder.
For businesses that are hiring, where they would have expected tens of applications for an advertised role, they’re now receiving thousands. Making it a lot harder to find the best talent out there.
But, by harnessing the power of technology and recognising the factors currently changing the recruitment landscape, employers can be far more efficient with their decision making process. And find the right person for each role.
Here, we look at three key areas employers need to think about to effectively measure their recruitment processes and increase positive outcomes.
- Candidate control
With millions across the globe currently seeking work, businesses have a much more varied pool of talent to pick from than before. However, with a rush from some candidates trying to find whatever job they can, not all are best suited to each role they are applying for.
For employers, this needs to carefully be controlled. Through integrating psychometric assessments that combine technology, psychology and data, employers can make smarter people decisions.
Measuring human behaviour and personality traits, such as aptitude, behavioural style, and emotional intelligence upfront, enables employers to develop a much clearer picture of the candidate, as well as a stronger gauge of their suitability. This provides hiring managers with more in-depth insight into whether or not the applicant is the best fit, giving them added control over who to employ and reducing the risk factor of ineffective hiring. Not only does it make the process consistent and standardised, it is also far more time-efficient and cost-effective for businesses looking to hire.
- Candidate attraction
Attracting suitable people isn’t just about the initial interactions. To form a successful relationship with candidates there must be a clear understanding of each party’s vision, values, identity and objectives.
The candidate experience, from beginning to end, must be an enticing one. Candidates are applying for hundreds, and even thousands, of roles at the moment. As such, it is the employer’s job to make sure their job advertisement stands out, and is labelled with clear information to avoid ineffective hiring.
Online recruitment management systems that incorporate psychometric assessments, allow employers to build profiles of their ideal candidate using preferred aptitude, behavioural and personality traits prior to creating a job description. By pre- identifying the personality and behavioural traits that would best suit the role, companies can focus their search on only those candidates that match these criteria to effectively manage their recruitment process.
- Removing unconscious bias
Having a diverse, unbiased and inclusive workplace has never been more important. Diverse minds breed better employee engagement, productivity and more. However, many companies continue to recruit new employees based on ‘cultural fit’, often hiring people who share a similar background. But taking action to build inclusive workplaces is a way to build a strong identity within your organisation, which will ultimately attract and retain the right talent.
One of the best ways to ensure that diversity is a cornerstone of the hiring process is to incorporate blind applications. This allows decision makers to review applications without prior knowledge or assumptions about an applicant’s race, gender, age or appearance. Helping to reduce unconscious biases in the recruitment process.
The recruitment landscape won’t look this way forever. But for now, the number of candidates searching for new roles is at an all time high. Employers need to take a proactive approach and harness technology to identify, attract and retain the right people if they are to effectively manage their recruitment.
Sabby Gill, CEO at Thomas International