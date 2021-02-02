 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The importance of community access to public venues post-lockdown

Details
Hits: 770
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Chris Smith, Head of Development at Kajima Community

With yet another lockdown upon us, educational and community spaces have once again been left in limbo. COVID-19 has not just taken a toll on the staff and students, but also on wider access to school and college facilities that are so important to the wider community, such as sports halls and astro pitches.

However, looking forward to the post-pandemic era, these often-underutilised facilities offer a source to support recovery. We know from experience that working with educational environments to create a letting strategy can be invaluable not only in generating revenue, but also in helping students, families and communities to come together again.  

Rekindling the community 

With the spread of COVID-19, social collaboration and communication has been necessarily restricted. It is now vital that we find ways to help foster social connection and raise spirits post-pandemic. A survey by the Mental Health Foundation found that, as of late November, 25% of respondents reported feeling lonely in the previous two weeks. However, responses to the survey also highlighted seeing family (25%) and friends (16%) more freely as ways to help alleviate feelings of loneliness.[1] Our work with schools has shown how lettings strategies can benefit all generations by reducing social isolation, and it is essential to recognise how this can be extended to other educational environments in the future.

As restrictions ease, the facilities offered by colleges make them perfect community hubs to help people reconnect. The amenities available in these establishments have inherent potential as community assets. Sports halls and specially surfaced pitches like astro-turfs can provide a practice space for local teams, fostering a sense of social connection and camaraderie for all ages. There are further opportunities indoors: kitchen facilities can be offered to local chefs to run cookery classes, and IT suites can become hubs for workshops that aim to develop computer literacy. Both offer a multitude of advantages, from supporting small businesses to enabling people to develop enhanced skillsets that could be of both personal and professional benefit.

Maximise access to outside space 

Many months of social distancing, lockdowns and health and safety restrictions have stifled people’s freedom of movement. Whilst public parks have been open under necessary restrictions, 1 in 8 people didn’t have access to a private or shared garden during the initial coronavirus lockdown.[2] With a reported 26% of people working exclusively from home in the build up to January 2021, it will be vital to maximise access to outdoor spaces following the pandemic.[3] Again, educational establishments should not overlook the key role they can play in this movement.

Paul Edmonds reflects on the hair and beauty route review
FE Voices
@PaulEdmonds217 reflects on the Hair and Beauty route @IFAtechedThe ha
Radical student-led proposals will secure and champion campus free speech
FE Voices
@Wonkhe release a new report: 'Taking the Debate Forward' - freedom of
Government announces additional Â£50 million to support university students impacted by Covid-19
FE Voices
Thousands of students will benefit from an additional Â£50 million to

Making use of available venues that promise green spaces, facilities for physical activity and places for social interaction will be invaluable in helping to relieve the stress and drudgery of remote work and lockdown. Indeed, spending just 120 minutes a week in nature has been shown to promote good health and mental wellbeing. Outside space is not limited to sports facilities; colleges can capitalise upon any outdoor environment that could provide a location for a community class, or simply offer an alternative route for daily exercise. As the nation eagerly awaits warmer weather and hopes for increased flexibility of movement, the promise of an increased availability of new outdoor spaces would be a welcome relief to many.

 Generate revenue to support recovery 

After almost a year of hardships borne from COVID-19, many community organisations will be glad to see the back of the pandemic. However, it is increasingly clear that the economic ramifications of the crisis will have a lasting impact. As we look forward to the distribution of vaccines and an easing of lockdown restrictions, schools and colleges should consider implementing lettings strategies to provide fiscal support in their long-term recovery.  

Our work with schools and community centres has made it clear that the letting of educational facilities offers huge potential for revenue generation. With their variety of resources, colleges can monetise spaces that may spend significant time out of use, whether that be a football pitch or a meeting room. Importantly, this revenue can be reinvested straight back into improving and developing these facilities for further community use.

With this long-term outlook, letting options can ensure that further education environments can constantly upgrade to the benefit of the local population. Such strategies capitalise upon the opportunities for collaboration and social interaction that schools and colleges can offer, and which are so highly anticipated following the end of the pandemic.

Looking ahead

As we start the new year in a lockdown that imposes ever greater restrictions, it is vital to amplify the potential for community integration and personal benefit that are too often left latent in educational environments. Colleges in particular have a range of specialist facilities that can be transformed into assets.

The monetisation of these spaces can be a springboard to an evolution that will benefit not only current community users, but also future generations. These revenue streams will be of great relief in a post-pandemic world, but more importantly these strategies will transform community environments. By maximising accessibility to facilities, these spaces can become centres for the development of personal and social wellbeing that is so vitally needed following COVID-19.

Chris Smith, Head of Development at Kajima Community

[1] https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/our-work/research/coronavirus-mental-health-pandemic/key-statistics-wave-8

[2] https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/environmentalaccounts/articles/oneineightbritishhouseholdshasnogarden/2020-05-14

[3] https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/bulletins/coronavirustheukeconomyandsocietyfasterindicators/2021

You may also be interested in these articles:

Paul Edmonds reflects on the hair and beauty route review
FE Voices
@PaulEdmonds217 reflects on the Hair and Beauty route @IFAtechedThe ha
What role can technology play in narrowing the cloud skills gap in the UK as the nation moves online?
FE Voices
Cloud computing has become increasingly important to the UK’s fastes
Radical student-led proposals will secure and champion campus free speech
FE Voices
@Wonkhe release a new report: 'Taking the Debate Forward' - freedom of
Government announces additional £50 million to support university students impacted by Covid-19
FE Voices
Thousands of students will benefit from an additional £50 million to
The impact that high-quality apprenticeships have on employers, employees and the creative sector
FE Voices
Bauer’s Technical Education Learn and Apply Philosophy With the laun
Transforming the National Careers Service: What does the Skills for Jobs White Paper really mean?
FE Voices
The latest #SkillsforJobs White Paper outlines what’s going to be a
Can the UK Skills Gap Be Bridged Online? A Look Back at the Education Challenges of 2020
FE Voices
Teaching has been dealt a huge blow by the coronavirus pandemic, with
3 ways for employers to effectively manage recruitment
FE Voices
Hiring was switched on its head in 2020, as record employment pre-pand
Education Secretary speech to Education Policy Institute on remote learning
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson addresses the Education Policy Institute on remote le
GCSEs should be replaced by digital assessments
FE Voices
New @EDSKthinktank report on the future of #GCSEs On the day that Ofqu
Costs of lost schooling could amount to hundreds of billions in the long-run
FE Voices
Luke Sibieta, Research Fellow @TheIFS, sets out the potential long-run
New Research reveals that thought leadership and personal brand is key to career success
FE Voices
Employers looking to hire thought leaders, now more than ever, say rec

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Staff Development Gets Results At NPTC Group of Colleges 3 hours 27 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Happy Snapper – Anita Ashworth 4 hours 4 minutes ago
Wakefield College
Wakefield College has published a new article: Wakefield College to host virtual employer event… 5 hours 39 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5302)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page