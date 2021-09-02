 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Tutoring revolution builds as students return to class

Details
Hits: 608
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tutoring revolution builds as students return to class

All three ways for schools to access tutoring to help their students catch up from lost learning - academic mentors, school-led and external tuition – are now live

 

Huge expansion of tutoring will support up to six million pupils over the next three years

 

Students return for the new school year with Covid restrictions eased to allow full school experience

Schools will have greater flexibility to offer high-quality 15-hour tutoring courses that meet the needs of their pupils in a major expansion of the National Tutoring Programme, backed by £1 billion. 

One course of high-quality tutoring has been proven to boost attainment by three to five months, so tutoring will be vital for young people in recovering the teaching hours lost in the last year.

The programme is expected to reach up to six million pupils across the country in total over the next three years to make sure students that need it receive quality catch up support.

As of today:

  • Schools can sign up from today with this year’s external tuition providers, covering the whole country and expected to reach over 500,000 students this year

  • New guidance has been published to support schools to offer their own teacher-led tuition, expected to reach over one million students this academic year

  • Academic mentors are being placed in selected schools across the country to work in small groups with over 250,000 students most in need of support this year

As the new school year starts, 52 new free schools are opening for the first time to support continued growth in student numbers across the country. 

Schools and colleges are ready to welcome students back with the right balance of measures in place to minimise Covid related disruption, including enhanced ventilation, regular Covid testing and vaccinations of older students and staff.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“It’s fantastic to see pupils returning to schools and colleges at the start of term once again. This year we have a greater sense of normality thanks to the roll out of the vaccination programme. That extra protection helps us find that sensible balance between protecting staff and students and ensuring education is not disrupted.

“Keeping children in the classroom helps them catch up. It has given pupils real, hands-on help to support them following the disruption caused by the pandemic and we want to build on that success. So I’m delighted to be further expanding the National Tutoring Programme.

“We are boosting the tutoring that is available to pupils so that millions more can benefit from the support they provide and we see a real tutoring revolution take place in our schools.”

The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload - Book Review
Featured Voices
Rejigging Your Thoughts Professor Dan Levitinâ€™s (@DanLevitin) bestse
School leaders highlight how curriculum has been adapted to support pupils in Covid-19 learning recovery
Featured Voices
A new report published today by the National Foundation for Educationa
â€˜Hands offâ€™ online lecture recordings, union tells universities and colleges
Featured Voices
Lecturers warn employers against breaching performance rightsAgreement

Teachers are also returning to the classroom with additional support for training, especially in the early years of their careers to help improve outcomes for young people. The new Early Career Framework (ECF) launches this term, providing teachers with even greater high-quality training opportunities over the first two years after they qualify.

The new ECF is just one of the teacher training programmes being funded with £400 million for teachers at every stage of their career, making sure all children have access to the best possible teaching.

The government is also investing £102 million in 21/22 through the 16-19 Tuition Fund to support hundreds of thousands of young people to catch up in English, maths and other vocational and academic subjects. This is in addition to the £96 million made available in 20/21 to deliver vital support for those 16-19-year-olds who needed it the most.

The three National Tutoring Programme routes have been developed to complement one another, allowing students to potentially access up to all three areas of support at the same time.

Evidence suggests that pupils who receive one-to-one or small group tuition can make between three to five months’ additional progress. This is likely linked to pupils receiving more feedback, being more engaged and completing work tailored to their specific needs. Tutoring is an effective intervention to support attainment, which is crucial in addressing the impact of COVID-19 on educational outcomes of their pupils, and in particular, those who are most disadvantaged.

Students will be able to get going with tuition from the start of term, building on the 300,000 students reached by the NTP in year one, as the government has prioritised a return to the full education experience, minimising disruption from measures that were in place last year like bubbles.

Dr Susan Hopkins, COVID-19 Strategic Response Director at PHE said:

“Being in face-to-face education is the best place for children and young people, bringing with it many benefits to physical and mental health and we know that many will be looking forward to getting back to school.

“Parents, young people and teachers should feel reassured that the risk from COVID-19 for the majority of children remains low and that schools are not hubs of infection.

“It does remain vital however that we take precautions to ensure that children can return to school safely, with fewer interruptions, including regular testing and enhanced hygiene measures.

“Rapid testing is critical to help uncover hidden cases of the virus at the start of term, especially after the summer holidays.

“It’s really important that children return to school to take their first tests in-person and that they continue to test twice a week from home. This is an easy but important way to stop the spread of the virus.”

Karen Guthrie, NTP Programme Director at Randstad, said:

"Following on from the successful launch of the programme in 2020, we're pleased to be expanding the reach for the coming academic year.

“The NTP will benefit pupils in areas with the highest levels of disadvantage by giving them access to subsidised support. The programme is easily accessible via an online portal and we’ve made the process easier to access and register, taking the admin burden away from schools.

“We're looking forward to working alongside our partners to make positive changes to the education and wellbeing of those who missed out on valuable learning time due to no fault of their own."

Adam Dean, Head of School at Chatten Free School, one of the new schools opening for the first time this term that specialises in working with children severely affected by autism, said:

“With the lessening of restrictions regarding Covid we are now able to provide the full education experience for our pupils. Of course we will continue to take precautions such as regular tests for staff and monitoring for outbreaks, allowing us to provide an effective education for pupils with significant needs.

“We want to work on teaching our pupils skills that will help them access the world in a real and meaningful way. For many of them this means something as simple and significant as giving them a way to make requests for the things they want in life and things that give them joy.

“It is a huge relief to me that Covid measures are now at a point where we are able to provide this full experience to our pupils.”

Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter, said:

"The biggest challenge for the national tutoring programme will be ensuring that high quality tutoring is delivered to the most disadvantaged pupils across the country who have suffered disproportionate learning loss during the pandemic.

"Tutoring is one of the most powerful ways of boosting learning, but the key question is how to ensure it is delivered consistently at scale so that all pupils benefit.

"Using teachers as tutors makes educational sense - they are best placed to know what their pupils need. But I still believe we could do more to recruit university students as tutors for disadvantaged pupils – they remain an untapped source of talent."

Proportionate safety measures remain in place, with secondary schools and colleges in the process of offering two on-site tests, three to five days apart, to students as they return.

All students are strongly encouraged to take up the offer of testing, continue testing twice weekly at home afterwards, and report their results.

Students that are eligible for the vaccine, including 16 and 17-year-olds and 12–15-year-olds with specific underlying conditions, are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE News is 18 years old: Thank you, we wouldn’t be here without you!
Featured Voices
September 2021 marks the 18th anniversary of the launch of FE News and
The FE sector needs more support to tackle global issues facing the world, warns new report
Featured Voices
A new report published by the Education and Training Foundation (@E_T
The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload - Book Review
Featured Voices
Rejigging Your Thoughts Professor Dan Levitin’s (@DanLevitin) bestse
Higher Education Short Course Challenge Competition - up to 20 universities and colleges to be funded to run short courses
Featured Voices
@EducationGovUK - Short university courses to provide flexible trainin
School leaders highlight how curriculum has been adapted to support pupils in Covid-19 learning recovery
Featured Voices
A new report published today by the National Foundation for Educationa
“The face of Britain is becoming a face of diversity” and VTCT is following suit
Featured Voices
@VTCT_uk #EDI One year on In May 2020, the brutal murder of George Flo
The role of colleges in preparing students for global citizenship
Featured Voices
I believe that the role of colleges in preparing our students to be Gl
Switching Off: How Coming Off Grid Could Help Student Mental Health
Featured Voices
As students prepare to return to academic life, Lichfield Mental Healt
‘Hands off’ online lecture recordings, union tells universities and colleges
Featured Voices
Lecturers warn employers against breaching performance rightsAgreement
Pearson Global Learner Survey finds Majority Want to Increase Their Understanding of Equity and Social Issues
Featured Voices
@Pearson_UK Global Learner Survey: Majority Want to Increase Their Und
FSB calls for £3k Employer Apprenticeship incentive extension
Featured Voices
In response to the publication of statistics on apprenticeships and tr
Share of young people receiving benefits increased by two-thirds during the crisis- sector reaction
Featured Voices
The proportion of young adults claiming income-related benefits increa

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 15 hours

Remote Learning - What’s hot and what’s not!

Overview Remote Learning. Digital Learning. Online Learning. Virtual Learning. Distance Learning. Whatever you call it, it is and has become the...

  • Wednesday, 15 September 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Sandeep
Sandeep commented on STEM Education in the New Normal: A Hybrid Model of Technical Education 15 hours 48 minutes ago

For online instructors, trainers, and aspiring edupreneurs this is awesome news. But the struggle...

Sandeep
Sandeep commented on STEM Education in the New Normal: A Hybrid Model of Technical Education 15 hours 49 minutes ago

For online instructors, trainers, and aspiring edupreneurs this is awesome news. But the struggle...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6016)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page