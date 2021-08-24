Angela Noon appointed as the chair of the Skills and Productivity Board

Angela Noon, CFO and Executive Director of @Siemens, has been appointed as the chair of the Skills and Productivity Board.

Angela is taking over the role from Stephen van Rooyen, who has stepped down as chair due to family reasons.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“I am delighted to welcome Angela Noon as chair of the Skills and Productivity Board and look forward to working with her. Angela’s respected standing within the business community will be of enormous benefit to the board. Her experience as a leader within a large technology company will also be of particular value to the board and its aims to promote stronger productivity growth for the future”

Angela Noon, CFO and Executive Director of Siemens, said:

“I am excited by the opportunity to take on this role and to contribute to the board’s work. Equipping people with the right skills is a key part of improving people’s lives and increasing productivity to ensure the country is ready for future challenges.”

Angela was appointed CFO and Executive Director of Siemens UK in January 2018. In addition to this role, she is also Finance Director of the Smart Infrastructure Operating Company.

Prior to her move to UK, Angela was Partner and Global CFO for Next47, the corporate venturing arm of Siemens AG. Based in Germany, Next47 is a fund, investing and partnering with startups to foster ideas and accelerate the development of new technologies.

During her 20 year career with Siemens, Angela has held several senior management positions in the UK and overseas, including Global Vice President and CFO for the Digital Enterprise Software segment, a key unit for the industrial digitalization strategy of Siemens.

Earlier in her career, Angela was Commercial Director for North West Europe for Siemens IT Solutions and Services. She is a Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee of the Compound Semi-Conductor Catapult based in Cardiff – one of Innovate UKs world leading innovation centres.

Angela is Chair of the CBI Economic Growth Board and is a Chartered Companion of the Chartered Management Institute. Angela is a qualified Accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Skills and Productivity Board

The Skills and Productivity Board is an expert committee providing independent, evidence-based advice to ministers at the Department for Education on matters relating to skills and their contribution to productivity.

The board provides expert advice on skills mismatches and how to make sure the courses and qualifications on offer across the country:

are aligned to the needs of employers

will help grow our economy after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Members carry out both technical analysis of data sources such as earnings, and more qualitative sources such as stakeholder interviews, policy reviews, and academic research. The board will consider wider government policy priorities as well as productivity.

Their advice will help government to identify the training which best equips people for work in the future. It will provide:

an authoritative, independent view of labour market issues including which skills add particular value

a national overview, as well as focusing on particular areas within the economy

Board members

The current members are:

Angela Noon (Chair) - CFO and Executive Director of Siemens UK

Arun Advani - Assistant Professor University of Warwick, Fellow at the Institute of Fiscal Studies

Claire Crawford - Reader in Economics University of Birmingham

Andrew Dickerson - Professor of Economics University of Sheffield and Director of Sheffield Methods Institute

Ewart Keep - Emeritus Professor in Education, Training and Skills Department of Education Oxford University

Grace Lordan - Associate Professor at London School of Economics ( LSE ) and Founding Director of the Inclusion Initiative

) and Founding Director of the Inclusion Initiative Ken Mayhew - Emeritus Professor of Education and Economic Performance at Oxford University

The board is supported by a secretariat of Department for Education officials.

Skills and Productivity Board Remit Letter

