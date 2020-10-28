Information for academy trusts to complete their accounts return.
Accessing the academies accounts return form
The academies accounts return (AR) for 2019/20 will be available for input from 10 November 2020, and the submission deadline is 23 February 2021. The guidance for using the AR online form has been updated for 2019/20 and can be found by clicking on the highlighted link below. The pensions guidance and actuary statements have also been updated along with information about support available via web chat and MS Team calls whilst the AR is live.
The AR 2018/19 is still available to view existing information: view your AR 2018/2019.
Academies accounts return 2019/20 – updates and additional information requirements
As in previous years there are a number of amendments to the form. Updates mainly cover new reporting requirements but also includes improvements to the user experience.
October 2020 update - we have updated this document to include changes made to information required for ‘Employee emoluments more than £100k’ and ‘Related party transactions (trustee remuneration)’ for 2019/20, and to add a table for prior year 2018/19 disclosures. Bandings selected in each table must include salary, employer pension contributions and other benefits.
This purpose of this document is:
- to highlight the updates to information required for the 2019/20 AR
- to set out the differences between the financial statements prepared by trusts in accordance with the Academies Accounts Direction (AAD) and the information required for the AR
Academies accounts return 2019/20: Updates and additional information requirements October 2020
PDF, 457KB, 16 pages
2019/20 academies accounts return
The guidance for completing the online form is in HTML format. Please use this link to access the guidance for completing the AR.
Guidance for using the accounts return online form
AR Excel workbook
The Excel workbook, for accounting year 2018/19, is available for closed and transferred trusts to complete and to help users prepare their AR. We will publish the version for 2019/2020 before the 2019/2020 AR online form becomes available for input.
Academies accounts return 2018/2019: Excel workbook
XLSM, 8.9MB
The academies chart of accounts may also help trusts to complete the AR.
New academy trusts
New trusts that opened their first academies at any point during the period from 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020 are expected to complete an AR.
It is important for new trusts to register for and IDAMS account to ensure they can access the accounts return online form.
Closed and transferred trusts
Academy trusts that ceased operating or whose academies all transferred to a new trust between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020, must submit a final AR. We will contact these trusts directly.
1st September 2019 transfers
For trusts that ceased operating on 31 August 2019 and all academies transferred to another trust on 1 September 2019, we must be able to identify the transferring balances to the receiving academy trust. This requires the closing trust to complete a 1-day stand-alone AR for 1 September 2019, as if the trust were operational on that day. This 1-day AR should be submitted via the AR return Excel workbook by 1 January 2020.
In-year closures 2019/20
Trust that cease to be operational at any other time in the year must also complete a closing AR. Again, this should be prepared using the AR Excel workbook until such time that the AR online form is available in the Autumn. From that point on, all returns must be submitted online.
Your auditors must sign off the closing AR and it must reflect all of the transferring/closing balance of the trust. This can be completed whilst preparing the final financial statements for the trust.
Detailed guidance for academy trusts and auditors on preparing and auditing academy trusts’ annual financial statements can be found on the Academies Accounts Direction GOV.UK page.
Pension guidance
The pension guidance will help users complete the pension sections within the AR.
Guide to pensions section of the academies accounts return 2019/2020
PDF, 246KB, 24 pages
For illustration purposes only, we have mapped the four actuarial reports of AON, Barnett Waddingham, Hymans Robertson and Mercer to the AR online form using the form’s referencing. These example reports have been annotated by the AR team to show the translation to your final pension actuarial statement. This should help you complete the pension information tables which can be found within the balance sheet funds and disclosure section of the AR.
- AON - Example actuarial result schedule (PDF, 872KB, 8 pages)
- Barnett Waddingham - Example actuarial result Schedule (PDF, 724KB, 18 pages)
- Hymans Robertson - Example actuarial result schedule (PDF, 1.72MB, 9 pages)
- Mercer - Example actuarial result schedule (PDF, 517KB, 7 pages)
Further support
MS Teams calls and web chat service
We are hosting MS Teams calls and web chats to give you the opportunity to ask questions about the AR. Details about the MS Teams calls and web chats can be found below:
|Date
|Session
|Time
|26 November 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|1 December 2020
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
|10 December 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|15 December 2020
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
|7 January 2021
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|12 January 2021
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
|21 January 2021
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|26 January 2020
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
|02 February 2020
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
|04 February 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|08 February 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|09 February 2020
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
|10 February 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|11 February 2020
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
|12 February 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|15 February 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|16 February 2020
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
|17 February 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|18 February 2020
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
|19 February 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|22 February 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|23 February 2020
|Web chat
|10am to 11am
|24 February 2020
|MS Teams call
|1pm to 2pm
For MS Teams calls you can either use the MS Teams app or dial in using this number 02033 215 238 and when prompted enter this conference code: 412 051 310#
We will be using sli.do (https://www.sli.do/) for our web chat service. Please enter #AR2020 to access the web chat forum. Please check back for a response to your question regularly, we will be responding to questions several times a week.
ESFA questions
If you have any questions about the AR, please contact us using our enquiry form.
