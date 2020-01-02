Information that new academy trusts will need in their first period of opening.

Welcome pack and letter to new academy trusts

You’ll receive a welcome pack shortly after opening your first school. The welcome pack aims to guide you through your first few months on matters relating to:

working with ESFA

funding

funding agreement compliance

finance

admissions

governance

safeguarding

We update the academy trust welcome pack on a monthly basis. The latest edition of the welcome pack is the new academy trust welcome pack: January 2020 ( PDF , 634KB, 31 pages).

If you’re a new academy or free school, there’s separate information for new academies.

The welcome packs include:

details of key actions for you to fulfil within your first few months of incorporating

links to more information about some of the detailed guidelines that you’ll need

an introduction to our areas of work to give you a broad overview of where you can expect to interact with us

an introduction to our key services and systems and what you need to know and do to use these services successfully

You’ll also receive a welcome letter from our chief executive.

We’ve published a wall planner for academies and academy trusts showing key dates about ESFA activities for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

You can also follow us on Twitter to receive regular updates and subscribe to our YouTube channel to view our latest videos.

Academies contact information

You must notify ESFA using get information about schools about changes in key governance contacts.

ESFA sends important and confidential information to academy trusts throughout the year, so it’s important we have the right contact details for you.

Academies funding allocation delivery schedule

The schedule below shows ESFA timescales for issuing funding allocations to schools becoming new academies.

We send a draft funding allocation statement, a reminder funding allocation statement and a final funding allocation statement for the first academic year of opening.

We send draft funding allocation statements as soon as possible after an academy order is granted with reminder funding allocation statements being sent the month prior to opening. You’ll receive these by email using the address you gave your project lead during conversion.

We’ll upload final funding allocations to Document Exchange (via DfE Sign-in).

Multi-academy trusts will be able to see new academies in their trusts in the second month of opening.

There’s also a guide that explains how to estimate a new academy’s revenue funding, known as the general annual grant (GAG). The guide links to online data and has examples for each of the main elements of the GAG.

Academies opening in the 2019 to 2020 academic year

Date of academy opening Draft funding allocation issued Final funding allocation issued by September 2019 Mid August 2019 Late September 2019 October 2019 Mid September 2019 Late October 2019 November 2019 Mid October 2019 Late November 2019 December 2019 Mid November 2019 Late December 2019 January 2020 Mid December 2019 Late January 2020 February 2020 Mid January 2020 Late February 2020 March 2020 Mid February 2019 Late March 2020

Contact us

If you have any queries that the welcome pack does not answer, please contact us.

