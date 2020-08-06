Postgraduate teaching apprenticeship funding manual for initial teacher training (ITT) places for schools and ITT providers.

Postgraduate teaching apprenticeship funding manual 2020 to 2021 academic year

Postgraduate teaching apprenticeship funding manual 2019 to 2020 academic year

Postgraduate teaching apprenticeship funding manual: 2018 to 2019 academic year

These funding manuals provide information to schools and ITT providers on postgraduate teaching apprenticeship grant funding in England, including:

  • criteria and requirements
  • funding rates and funded subjects
  • how payments are made
  • reconciliation, assurance and audit

The postgraduate teaching apprenticeship is an ITT route that combines paid work with off-the-job training, qualifications and progression. It allows candidates to train to become qualified teachers.

ITT funding rates and guidance for schools and ITT providers are available for the following academic years:

Published 18 December 2018
Published 18 December 2018
Last updated 6 August 2020

  1. Updated the 2020 to 2021 manual to set out that trainees must also demonstrate they meet the degree standard before 30 November 2020.

  2. Added 'Postgraduate teaching apprenticeship funding manual 2020 to 2021 academic year'.

  3. Updated 'Conditions of grant' in the 2019 to 2020 funding manual.

  4. Updated 2019 to 2020 funding manual: added information about apprentice start date and when we will pay the first postgraduate teacher apprenticeship grant payment.

  5. First published.

