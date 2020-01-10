Letters issued by Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to academy trusts with a financial notice to improve.
On this page you can find letters issued by ESFA that serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at an academy trust.
You can also read the ESFA investigation publishing policy.
Open notices
- Financial notice to improve: Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Basildon Academies
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bay Education Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Berwick Academy
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bolton UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bradfield School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bright Futures Educational Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Chapel Street Community Schools Trust
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: Chetwynde School Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Dominic Barberi Multi Academy Company
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Durand Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Education for the 21st Century
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Energy Coast University Technical College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Heath Family Trust (North West)
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Hinckley Academy and John Cleveland Sixth Form Centre
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Learning Link Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Manchester Creative Studio
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Rodillian Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Royston Schools Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Rye Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Salvatorian College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The SchoolsCompany Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Shooters Hill Sixth Form College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Stratton Education Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Steiner Academy Frome (issued 2019)
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: TBAP Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Thomas Keble School
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: Thrybergh Academy and Sports College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: University of Chester Academies Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: UTC@harbourside
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: The Watford UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Westfield Academy
- Notice
Closed notices
- Financial notice to improve: Academies Enterprise Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Ashwell Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Barnfield Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Barnfield Skills Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Bishop of Rochester Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Buckinghamshire UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Building Futures Enterprise Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Business Academy Bexley
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: CUL Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Daventry UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: De La Salle Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: DRB Ignite Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Durham Free School Limited
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: E-ACT Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Education Fellowship Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Education Fellowship Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Engage Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Enterprise South Liverpool Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Giles Academy
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Gilsland Church of England Primary School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Grindon Hall Christian School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Guru Nanak Sikh Academy Ltd
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Hadlow Rural Community School Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Heathrow Aviation Engineering UTC
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Kirkby Stephen Grammar School Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: LEAP Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Moorlands Free School Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: New Campus Basildon Studio School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Oldershaw Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Otley Prince Henry’s Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Park House School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Paxton Academy Ltd
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Penketh Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Perry Beeches The Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Plymouth CAST
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Portslade Aldridge Community Academy Trust
- Notice
- Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Quintin Kynaston Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Ridings Federation of Academies Trust
- Notice
- Financial Notice to Improve: Robert Owen Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Robert Smyth Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Aldhelm's Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Anselm’s Catholic Multi Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Anthony’s Free School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Giles Church of England Academy, Pontefract
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Michael’s Academy
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: St Neots Learning Partnership
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Sawtry Community College
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Silver Birch Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: South Dartmoor Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Steiner Academy Frome
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Swinton High School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Teddington School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Theale Green Academy Trust
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: The Ursuline Academy Ilford
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Woolmer Hill School
- Notice
- Financial notice to improve: Visions Learning Trust
- Notice
Last updated 10 January 2020 + show all updates
