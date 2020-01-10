Letters issued by Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to academy trusts with a financial notice to improve.

On this page you can find letters issued by ESFA that serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at an academy trust.

You can also read the ESFA investigation publishing policy.

Open notices

  1. Financial notice to improve: Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust
    • Notice
  2. Financial notice to improve: The Basildon Academies
    • Notice
  3. Financial notice to improve: Bay Education Trust
    • Notice
  4. Financial notice to improve: Berwick Academy
    • Notice
  5. Financial notice to improve: Bolton UTC
    • Notice
  6. Financial notice to improve: Bradfield School
    • Notice
  7. Financial notice to improve: Bright Futures Educational Trust
    • Notice
  8. Financial notice to improve: Chapel Street Community Schools Trust
    • Notice
  9. Financial Notice to Improve: Chetwynde School Trust
    • Notice
  10. Financial notice to improve: Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust
    • Notice
  11. Financial notice to improve: Dominic Barberi Multi Academy Company
    • Notice
  12. Financial notice to improve: Durand Academy Trust
    • Notice
  13. Financial notice to improve: Education for the 21st Century
    • Notice
  14. Financial notice to improve: Energy Coast University Technical College
    • Notice
  15. Financial notice to improve: The Heath Family Trust (North West)
    • Notice
  16. Financial notice to improve: Hinckley Academy and John Cleveland Sixth Form Centre
    • Notice
  17. Financial notice to improve: Learning Link Multi Academy Trust
    • Notice
  18. Financial notice to improve: Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust
    • Notice
  19. Financial notice to improve: Manchester Creative Studio
    • Notice
  20. Financial notice to improve: Rodillian Multi Academy Trust
    • Notice
  21. Financial notice to improve: Royston Schools Academy Trust
    • Notice
  22. Financial notice to improve: Rye Academy Trust
    • Notice
  23. Financial notice to improve: Salvatorian College
    • Notice
  24. Financial notice to improve: The SchoolsCompany Trust
    • Notice
  25. Financial notice to improve: Shooters Hill Sixth Form College
    • Notice
  26. Financial notice to improve: Stratton Education Trust
    • Notice
  27. Financial notice to improve: Steiner Academy Frome (issued 2019)
    • Notice
  28. Financial notice to improve: TBAP Trust
    • Notice
  29. Financial notice to improve: Thomas Keble School
    • Notice
  30. Financial Notice to Improve: Thrybergh Academy and Sports College
    • Notice
  31. Financial notice to improve: University of Chester Academies Trust
    • Notice
  32. Financial notice to improve: UTC@harbourside
    • Notice
  33. Financial Notice to Improve: The Watford UTC
    • Notice
  34. Financial notice to improve: Westfield Academy
    • Notice

Closed notices

  1. Financial notice to improve: Academies Enterprise Trust
    • Notice
  2. Financial notice to improve: Ashwell Academy Trust
    • Notice
  3. Financial notice to improve: Barnfield Academy Trust
    • Notice
  4. Financial notice to improve: Barnfield Skills Academy Trust
    • Notice
  5. Financial notice to improve: Bishop of Rochester Academy Trust
    • Notice
  6. Financial notice to improve: Buckinghamshire UTC
    • Notice
  7. Financial notice to improve: Building Futures Enterprise Academy Trust
    • Notice
  8. Financial notice to improve: The Business Academy Bexley
    • Notice
  9. Financial notice to improve: CUL Academy Trust
    • Notice
  10. Financial notice to improve: Daventry UTC
    • Notice
  11. Financial notice to improve: De La Salle Academy Trust
    • Notice
  12. Financial notice to improve: DRB Ignite Multi Academy Trust
    • Notice
  13. Financial notice to improve: Durham Free School Limited
    • Notice
  14. Financial notice to improve: E-ACT Academy Trust
    • Notice
  15. Financial notice to improve: The Education Fellowship Trust
    • Notice
  16. Financial notice to improve: The Education Fellowship Trust
    • Notice
  17. Financial notice to improve: Engage Multi Academy Trust
    • Notice
  18. Financial notice to improve: Enterprise South Liverpool Academy Trust
    • Notice
  19. Financial notice to improve: The Giles Academy
    • Notice
  20. Financial notice to improve: Gilsland Church of England Primary School
    • Notice
  21. Financial notice to improve: Grindon Hall Christian School
    • Notice
  22. Financial notice to improve: Guru Nanak Sikh Academy Ltd
    • Notice
  23. Financial notice to improve: Hadlow Rural Community School Trust
    • Notice
  24. Financial notice to improve: Heathrow Aviation Engineering UTC
    • Notice
  25. Financial notice to improve: The Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy Trust
    • Notice
  26. Financial notice to improve: Kirkby Stephen Grammar School Trust
    • Notice
  27. Financial notice to improve: LEAP Academy Trust
    • Notice
  28. Financial notice to improve: Moorlands Free School Trust
    • Notice
  29. Financial notice to improve: New Campus Basildon Studio School
    • Notice
  30. Financial notice to improve: The Oldershaw Academy Trust
    • Notice
  31. Financial notice to improve: Otley Prince Henry’s Academy Trust
    • Notice
  32. Financial notice to improve: Park House School
    • Notice
  33. Financial notice to improve: Paxton Academy Ltd
    • Notice
  34. Financial notice to improve: Penketh Academy Trust
    • Notice
  35. Financial notice to improve: Perry Beeches The Academy Trust
    • Notice
  36. Financial notice to improve: Plymouth CAST
    • Notice
  37. Financial notice to improve: Portslade Aldridge Community Academy Trust
    • Notice
  38. Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Quintin Kynaston Academy Trust
    • Notice
  39. Financial notice to improve: The Ridings Federation of Academies Trust
    • Notice
  40. Financial Notice to Improve: Robert Owen Academy Trust
    • Notice
  41. Financial notice to improve: The Robert Smyth Academy Trust
    • Notice
  42. Financial notice to improve: St Aldhelm's Academy Trust
    • Notice
  43. Financial notice to improve: St Anselm’s Catholic Multi Academy Trust
    • Notice
  44. Financial notice to improve: St Anthony’s Free School
    • Notice
  45. Financial notice to improve: St Giles Church of England Academy, Pontefract
    • Notice
  46. Financial notice to improve: St Michael’s Academy
    • Notice
  47. Financial notice to improve: St Neots Learning Partnership
    • Notice
  48. Financial notice to improve: Sawtry Community College
    • Notice
  49. Financial notice to improve: The Silver Birch Academy Trust
    • Notice
  50. Financial notice to improve: South Dartmoor Academy Trust
    • Notice
  51. Financial notice to improve: Steiner Academy Frome
    • Notice
  52. Financial notice to improve: Swinton High School
    • Notice
  53. Financial notice to improve: Teddington School
    • Notice
  54. Financial notice to improve: Theale Green Academy Trust
    • Notice
  55. Financial notice to improve: The Ursuline Academy Ilford
    • Notice
  56. Financial notice to improve: Woolmer Hill School
    • Notice
  57. Financial notice to improve: Visions Learning Trust
    • Notice
Published 7 March 2014
Published 7 March 2014
Last updated 10 January 2020
