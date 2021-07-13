Funding for local authorities to appoint virtual school heads to support the education of previously looked-after children.

Documents

Virtual school heads section 31 grant determination letter 2021 to 2022

PDF, 174KB, 7 pages

Virtual school heads section 31 grant determination letter 2020 to 2021

PDF, 155KB, 6 pages

Virtual school heads section 31 grant determination letter 2019 to 2020

PDF, 192KB, 6 pages

Virtual school heads section 31 grant determination letter 2018 to 2019

PDF, 167KB, 7 pages

Details

These letters to local authorities:

  • set out the details of a grant to support local authorities in England to appoint virtual school heads for previously looked-after children
  • provide details on the amount of funding awarded to each local authority for the 2018 to 2019, 2019 to 2020, 2020 to 2021 and 2021 to 2022 financial years
  • include a link to statutory guidance on the new role for virtual school heads supported by this funding
Published 5 June 2018
Last updated 13 July 2021

  1. Added 'Virtual school heads section 31 grant determination letter 2021 to 2022'.

  2. Added 'Virtual school heads section 31 grant determination letter 2020 to 2021'.

  3. Added 'Virtual school heads section 31 grant determination letter 2019 to 2020'.

  4. First published.

