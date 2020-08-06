DfE letters to independent schools failing to meet the independent school standards for education, safeguarding, governance and other areas of school operation.
If a school receives a warning notice, it must submit an action plan showing how it will meet the independent school standards in future.
Enforcement letters will be sent to schools who persistently fail to meet the independent school standards.
Open notices: 2020
- Landmark International School: warning notice
- Moreton Hall School: warning notice
- Silverhill School: warning notice
- Values Academy: warning notice
- Seaton House School: warning notice
- The Ryes College and Community: warning notice
- Big Picture Doncaster: warning notice
- Brooke House Day School: warning notice
- Cannon Hill Girls School: warning notice
- Lumiar Stowford: warning notice
- Avicenna Academy: warning notice
- Park School: warning notice
- The Imam Muhammad Adam Institute School: warning notice
- Bolton Islamic Girls School: warning notice
- Mill Cottage Montessori School: warning notice
- Acorn Cottage: warning notice
- Bramdean School: warning notice
- More House School: warning notice
- Southway: warning notice
- Saint Pierre School: warning notice
- The Beeches Independent School: warning notice
- Ameina Community Education: warning notice
- Peninim: warning notice
- Redstone Educational Academy: warning notice
- St Winefride's Convent School: warning notice
- Alder Bridge School: warning notice
- Blackwater Academy: warning notice
- Spratton Hall School: warning notice
- Ateres Girls High School: warning notice
- E-Spired: warning notice
- Glebe House: warning notice
- Sycamore Hall Preparatory School: warning notice
- Seadown School: warning notice
- Bootham School: warning notice
- Barbara Speake Schools for Performing Arts: warning notice
Open notices: 2019
- Waverley School: warning notice
- Aurora Eccles School: warning notice
- St Catherine's School: warning notice
- Babington House School: warning notice
- City United Academy: warning notice
- Our Place: warning notice
- Sompting Abbotts School: warning notice
- Tiferes High School: warning notice
- Al Jamiatul Islamiyah: warning notice
- Jamia Al-Hudaa Residential College: warning notice
- Rosemead Preparatory School: warning notice
- Kingsbrook School: warning notice
- Terrington Hall School: warning notice
- Saint Felix School: warning notice
- Carmel Christian School: warning notice
- Cambian Bletchley Park School: warning notice
- King Edward's School, Witley: warning notice
- New Horizon Community School: warning notice
- Lancaster Steiner School: warning notice
- Delta Independent School: warning notice
- Beis Ruchel Girls School - Salford: warning notice
- Polwhele House School: warning notice
- The Vine Christian School: warning notice
- The Daiglen School: warning notice
- New Level Academy: warning notice
- London Steiner School: warning notice
- The St Anne's College Grammar School: warning notice
- Darul Uloom London: warning notice
- Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London: warning notice
- Fusion College: warning notice
- Catch22 Include Bristol: warning notice
- Apex Primary School: warning notice
- Lewis Charlton Learning Centre: warning notice
- OneSchool Global UK Nottingham Campus: warning notice
- Sunningdale School: warning notice
- Wiznitz Cheder School: warning notice
- Brighton and Hove Montessori School: warning notice
- Sunrise Primary School: warning notice
- Runnymede St Edward’s School: warning notice
- Cambian Walnut Tree Lodge School: warning notice
- Young Women’s Hub: warning notice
- The Gateshead Cheder Primary School: warning notice
- Thetford Grammar School: warning notice
- Hipperholme Grammar School: warning notice
- Ampleforth College: warning notice
- St Martin’s Ampleforth: warning notice
- York Steiner School: warning notice
- Netherleigh and Rossefield School: warning notice
- Meadowcroft School: warning notice
- Kingsmere School: warning notice
- Jamia Islamia Birmingham: warning notice
- Herington House School: warning notice
- Get U Started Training: warning notice
- The Christian School (Takeley): warning notice
- Beech House School: warning notice
- Best Futures School: warning notice
- Leeds Menorah School: warning notice
- Take 1 Learning Centre: warning notice
- Horatio House Independent School: warning notice
- Reedham Park School: warning notice
- Brooke Priory School: warning notice
- The Treehouse School: warning notice
- Catch 22: warning notice
- Heathside Preparatory School: warning notice
- Tockington Manor School: warning notice
- Appleford School: warning notice
- Harrow House International College: warning notice
- St James Senior Boys' School: warning notice
- Beis Ruchel D'Satmar: warning notice
- Rikkyo School-in-England: warning notice
- Lubavitch Senior Boys' School: warning notice
- Cre8 Futures Learning Centre: warning notice
- Education My Life Matters: warning notice
- Cornfield School: warning notice
- Islamic Preparatory School Wolverhampton: warning notice
- The Rowan School: warning notice
- Kirkstone House School: warning notice
- Gretton School: warning notice
- Al-Noor College: warning notice
- Avecinna Academy: warning notice
- Ocean Lodge School: warning notice
- Al Huda Girls' School: warning notice
- Michael Hall School: warning notice
- Future Education: warning notice
- Stanborough Primary School: warning notice
- Include Schools Norfolk: warning notice
- Oakwood Primary School: warning notice
- Potters Bar Clinic School: warning notice
- Gateshead Jewish Primary School: warning notice
- International Stanborough School: warning notice
- St Ambrose Preparatory School: warning notice
- Wynstones School: warning notice
- Cambian Potterspury Lodge School: warning notice
- Beechtree Steiner Initiative: warning notice
- Columbus House: warning notice
- Merchant Taylors’ Boys’ School: warning notice
- Stanborough Secondary School: warning notice
- St Pius X Prep School: warning notice
- Gateshead Jewish Nursery School: warning notice
- Best Futures School: warning notice
- Paradise Primary School: warning notice
- Doucecroft School: warning notice
- Great Ballard School: warning notice
- Flexible Learning Centre: warning notice
- Beis Ruchel Girls School: warning notice
- Madinatul Uloom Al Islamiya School: warning notice
- Hessle Mount School: warning notice
- Oakwood School: warning notice
- Ramillies Hall School: warning notice
- Tashbar of Manchester: warning notice
- Plymouth College: warning notice
- Darul Uloom Dawatul Imaam: warning notice
- Catch22 Include Bristol: warning notice
- Castle House School: warning notice - February 2019
- Michael House School: warning notice
- Lichfield Cathedral School: warning notice
- Sunningdale School: warning notice
- Worth School: warning notice
- The National Mathematics & Science College: warning notice
- Barbara Speake Stage School: warning notice
- Dixie Grammar School: warning notice
- Wynstones School: warning notice
- Al-Furqan Community College (Girls): warning notice
- Al-Furqan Community College (Boys): warning notice
- Highclare School warning notice
- Hafs Academy: warning notice
- Sacred Heart School: warning notice
- Phoenix Academy: warning notice
- Advance Education: warning notice
- Homeschool: warning notice
- Yesodey Hatorah School: warning notice
- Education My Life Matters: warning notice
- Wiznitz Cheder School: warning notice
Open notices: 2018
- Sunrise Primary School: warning notice
- St Nicholas School: warning notice
- The Japanese School: warning notice
- Excelsior College: warning notice
- Greek Secondary School of London: warning notice
- Reedham Park School: warning notice
- Tring Park School for the Performing Arts: warning notice
- Harrow House International College: warning notice
- Bury Park Educational Institute (Al-Hikmah Secondary School): warning notice
- Azbuka Russian-English Bilingual School: warning notice
- Al-Furqan Community College (Boys): warning notice
- The Hall School: warning notice
- Cruckton Hall School: warning notice
- Independent Educational Services: warning notice
- Beis Medrash Elyon: warning notice
- Spring Hill High School: warning notice
- The Yellow House School: warning notice
- Central Birmingham Education Centre: warning notice
- Derby Grammar School: warning notice
- Bhaktivedanta Manor School: warning notice
- The School of the Islamic Republic of Iran: warning notice
- Jus’T’Learn: warning notice
- Birmingham Muslim School: warning notice (November 2018)
- Marathon Science School: warning notice
- Lubavitch Senior Boys’ School: warning notice
- Wiznitz Cheder School: warning notice
- Willows: warning notice (November 2018)
- Bnois Jerusalem Girls’ School: warning notice
- Khalsa College London: warning notice (November 2018)
- Beis Chinuch Lebonos Girls School: warning notice
- Gloucestershire International School: warning notice (Oct 2018)
- Instituto Espanol Canada Blanch: warning notice
- Leicester International School: warning notice (2018)
- Yeshivah Ohr Torah School: warning notice
- Al-Furqaan Preparatory School: warning notice
- Froebel House School: warning notice
- St Peter’s Independent School: warning notice
- All Hallows School: warning notice
- Lubavich Yeshiva Ketanah of London: warning notice
- Vita Et Pax School: warning notice
- Madinatul Uloom Al Islamiya: warning notice
- The Island Project School: warning notice
- All Saints School: warning notice
- Talmud Torah Bobov Primary School: warning notice
- Rosemary Works School: warning notice
- The Prebendal School: warning notice
- The Grove: warning notice
- Talmud Torah London: warning notice
- The Pointer School: warning notice
- Caversham Preparatory School: warning notice
- St Christopher’s School: warning notice
- HawleyHurst School: warning notice
- Manorway Academy: warning notice
- Include - Thames Valley: warning notice
- Mazahirul Uloom London School: warning notice
- T Plus Centre (Taliesin Education): warning notice
- Heritage School: warning notice
- Ghyll Royd School: warning notice
- Applied Educational Solutions: warning notice
- Leicester Community Academy: warning notice
- Copthorne Preparatory School: warning notice
- Greek Secondary School of London: warning notice
- Read Academy: warning notice
- Castle House School: warning notice
- Oholei Yosef Yitzchok Lubavitz School: warning notice
- St Mary’s Independent School: warning notice
- Sunrise Primary School: warning notice - May 2018
- Abbey College in Malvern: warning notice
- The Dharma Primary School: warning notice
- Ampleforth College: warning notice
- The Belsteads School: warning notice
- St Martin’s Ampleforth: warning notice
- Khalsa College: warning notice
- Al-Falah Primary School: warning notice - May 2018
- Zakaria Muslim Girls' High School: warning notice
- Pangbourne College: warning notice
- Redroofs School for the Performing Arts: warning notice
- The Greek Primary School: warning notice
- Physis Heathgates Academy: warning notice
- Darul Uloom Leicester: warning notice
- Avon Park School: warning notice - March 2018
- The Viking School: warning notice
- Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra Girls School: warning notice
- Willows: warning notice
- The Shires: warning notice
- Promised Land Academy: warning notice
- London Christian Learning Centre: warning notice
- Horatio House Independent School: warning notice
- Darul Hadis Latifiah: warning notice
- Al-Sadiq and Al-Zahra Schools: warning notice
- The Japanese School: warning notice
- Newbury Hall School: warning notice
- Oakwood School: warning notice
- Sunfield Children’s Home: warning notice
- Unsted Park School: warning notice
- Vita et Pax School: warning notice
- Kings Kids Christian School: warning notice
- St Francis School: warning notice
- Magdalen Court School: warning notice
- Gloucestershire International School: warning notice
- Newbury School: warning notice
- Conifers School: warning notice
- The Davenport School: warning notice
- St Michael’s School: warning notice
Open notices: 2017
- Yesodey Hatorah School: warning notice
- Archway Academy: warning notice
- Birmingham Muslim School: warning notice
- Cambian Walnut Tree Lodge School: warning notice
- Talmud Torah London: warning notice
- Olive Tree School: warning notice
- Al-Furqan Community College (Boys): warning notice
- Olive Secondary Boys: warning notice
- London Steiner School: warning notice
- Milverton House School: warning notice
- Sunrise Primary School: warning notice
- Leicester International School: warning notice
Closed notices
- Al-Khair School (Croydon): warning notice
- Al-Mahad-Al-Islami: warning notice
- Assunnah Primary School: warning notice
- Beis Trana Girls’ School: warning notice
- Brackenfield School: warning notice
- The Brighton Waldorf School: warning notice
- HawleyHurst School: warning notice
- Kent House Hospital School: warning notice
- Kingscourt School: warning notice
- Lantern of Knowledge Secondary School: warning notice
- Leicester Preparatory School: warning notice
- LVS Ascot: warning notice
- Mehria School: warning notice
- Newcastle-under-Lyme School: warning notice
- Northleigh House School: warning notice
- North London Rudolf Steiner School: warning notice
- The Old Hall School: warning notice
- The Stables: warning notice
- Stratford Prep School warning notice
- Talmud Torah Yetev Lev: warning notice
- Tockington Manor School: warning notice
- The Yehudi Menuhin School: warning notice
- Acorn Cottage: warning notice
- Ameina Community Education: warning notice
- Seadown School: warning notice
- Barbara Speake School for Performing Arts: warning notice
- Glebe House: warning notice
- Alder Bridge School: warning notice
- The Imam Muhammad Adam Institute School: warning notice
- Glebe House School: warning notice
- The Acorn School: warning notice
- Redstone Educational Academy: warning notice
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates
Added warning notices for Big Picture Doncaster School, Brooke House Day School, Cannon Hill Girls School, Kirkstone House School, Landmark International School, Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London, Manorway Academy, Meadowcroft School, Moreton Hall School, Netherleigh and Rossefield School, New Level Academy, Rosemead Preparatory School, Seaton House School, Silverhill School, St Mary’s Independent School, The Belsteads School, The Ryes College and Community, Values Academy.
Added warning notices for January 2020.
Added new notices for Al Jamiatul Islamiyah, Babington House School, Beis Ruchel Girls School - Salford, Cambian Bletchley Park School, Carmel Christian School, Delta Independent School, King Edward's School, New Horizon Community School, New Level Academy, Polwhele House School, Rosemead Preparatory School, Saint Felix School, St Catherine's School, Terrington Hall School, The Vine Christian School, The St Anne's College Grammar School, The Daiglen School. Added updated notices for Tiferes High School, Our Place, Kingsbrook School, Lancaster Steiner School, London Steiner School, Jamia Al-Hudaa Residential College, City United Academy, Darul Uloom London, Aurora Eccles School, Sompting Abbotts School, Waverley School.
Moved 22 notices to Closed. Closure dates vary - see individual pages.
Added 10 warning notices from August 2019: Wiznitz Cheder School, Sunrise Primary School, Sunningdale School, Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London, Catch22 Include Bristol, OneSchool Global UK Nottingham Campus, Apex Primary School, Lewis Charlton Learning Centre, Fusion College and Brighton and Hove Montessori School.
Added July 2019 warning notices
Added information on enforcement letters sent to schools who continue to fail the independent school standards.
Added warning notices for April 2019.
Added 1 notice issued in February and 16 notices issued in March.
Added warning notices for February 2019 and removed warning notices from 2017 for schools no longer under regulatory action.
Added warning notices for January 2019.
Added 15 warning notices from December 2018 to the 2018 collection.
Added 21 warning notices sent during November 2018.
Added 9 warning notices to the 2018 collection.
Added 7 warning notices to 2018 collection.
Added 25 warning notices to 2018 collection.
Added 17 warning notices for 2018.
Added warning notices from February and March 2018
Added warning notices from December 2017 and January 2018.
Added warning notices from November 2017.
Updated to included 10 new notices.
First published.