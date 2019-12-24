Sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks and apprenticeship standards.
Documents
Apprenticeship standards: funding bands
ODS, 75KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands
XLSM, 137KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
The list of apprenticeship standards shows the apprenticeship standards that have an approved assessment plan and are ready for employers and training organisations to use. This is an excerpt taken from a downloadable spreadsheet of all standards both published and in development on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education website (the Institute).
The frameworks spreadsheet sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks.
Review of apprenticeship funding bands
The Secretary of State for Education approved 13 funding band changes in July as part of the review of funding bands carried out by the Institute.
See the Institute’s website for more details about the approved funding bands.
|Standard reference
|Standard name
|Route
|Pre-review funding band
|Reviewed funding band
|Date implemented
|ST0052
|Highways electrician/service operative
|Construction
|£9,000
|£12,000
|1 July 2019
|ST0230
|Hospitality supervisor
|Catering and hospitality
|£5,000
|£4,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0232
|Senior production chef
|Catering and hospitality
|£5,000
|£4,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0155
|Gas engineering
|Construction
|£27,000
|£22,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0234
|Housing/property management
|Construction
|£9,000
|£7,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0067
|Bus and coach engineering technician
|Engineering and manufacturing
|£18,000
|£16,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0068
|Heavy vehicle service and maintenance technician
|Engineering and manufacturing
|£18,000
|£15,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0185
|Senior financial customer advisor
|Legal, finance and accounting
|£9,000
|£8,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0325
|Retail manager
|Sales, marketing and procurement
|£6,000
|£5,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0326
|Retail team leader
|Sales, marketing and procurement
|£5,000
|£4,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0314
|Public service operational delivery officer
|Business and administration
|£3,000
|£2,500
|30 September 2019
|ST0239
|HR support
|Business and administration
|£5,000
|£4,500
|4 October 2019
|ST0238
|HR consultant/partner
|Business and administration
|£9,000
|£7,000
|4 October 2019
Further information on the funding bands for individual standards and when their funding bands will change can be found on the Institute’s website.
Advertisement
Last updated 24 December 2019 + show all updates
- The updated funding bands spreadsheet shows the Plasterer Standard has been changed from a Level 3 (was LARS ref 288) to a Level 2 (LARS ref 529).
- We have updated the apprenticeship funding bands standards spreadsheet
- The apprenticeship standards funding bands data has been updated
- We have replaced the funding bands spreadsheet, so that it includes the 2 new standards.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands document.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands
- We have reverted to a previous version of the funding bands spreadsheet to correct an error in the new file
- The apprenticeship standards funding bands have been updated
- The apprenticeship standards funding bands has been updated.
- We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
- Apprenticeship standards funding bands updated
- We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
- We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
- We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
- We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
- We have removed out of date content.
- We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We have added the latest funding band updates.
- We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We've updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands.
- We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands list.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands document.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We have added details of a further 4 apprenticeship standards that have had their funding bands changed following review.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands document and the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have updated the information on the review of apprenticeship funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
- We've updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands and the apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have published information about the updated funding bands.
- We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- We have updated both the apprenticeship standards: funding bands and apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands documents.
- We have updated the list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards: funding bands
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands.
- Publish the updated version of apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- Published an updated version of the apprenticeship standards: funding bands
- Updated information about the apprenticeship funding band structure from August 2018.
- Published an updated version of the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- Updated list of funding bands for standards.
- Published apprenticeship standards funding bands.
- Updated: Apprenticeship standards funding bands
- Apprenticeship standards funding bands document has been updated.
- Apprenticeship standards funding bands document has been updated.
- Added information about the review of apprenticeship funding bands.
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship frameworks.
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standard funding bands.
- We've updated the list of apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- Updated apprenticeship standards: funding bands spreadsheet.
- Updated apprenticeship frameworks funding bands from May 2017.
- Updated funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of funding bands for approved apprenticeship standards.
- Updated list of apprenticeship funding bands.
- Updated list of apprenticeship funding bands.
- Updated: apprenticeship standards funding bands.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards that are approved for delivery.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards approved for delivery.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards that are approved for delivery.
- Updated list of apprenticeship frameworks funding bands from May 2017.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standard funding bands.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands.
- New version of Apprenticeship frameworks funding bands from May 2017 uploaded on 10 February 2017.
- Updated list of apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
- Updated the apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands from 1 May 2017 spreadsheet.
- First published.