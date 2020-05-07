Advice for providers looking to offer early years initial teacher training (ITT).
Documents
Early years initial teacher training requirements: supporting advice
Ref: DfE-00064-2020PDF, 450KB, 32 pages
Details
Information on the following requirements for early years ITT:
- accreditation
- entry levels
- training
- management and quality assurance
- employment-based
This information is for early years initial teacher training (ITT) providers. If you’re interested in applying for early years ITT, visit Get into Teaching.
Advice for employers can be found in the early years initial teacher training: a guide for employers.
Last updated 7 May 2020 + show all updates
Guidance updated reflecting measures to be taken during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Guidance updated reflecting changes in closure and withdrawal criteria, fee charging/student support and other minor changes.
Revised version of the guidance to reflect changes to skills tests.
Updated allocations information for the academic year 2016 to 2017.
First published.
Advertisement