Guidance, allocations and conditions of grant for pre-16 schools funding.

View the funding education for 16 to 19 year olds for guidance relating to post-16 funding.

Pre-16 schools funding

These pages provide guidance for local authorities about school revenue funding.

  1. Pre-16 schools funding: local authority guidance for 2020 to 2021
    • Guidance
  2. Pre-16 schools funding: guidance for 2019 to 2020
    • Guidance
  3. Pre-16 schools funding: guidance for 2018 to 2019
    • Guidance
  4. National funding formula tables for schools and high needs: 2020 to 2021
    • Guidance

Dedicated schools grant

These pages provide information and guidance about the dedicated schools grant.

  1. Dedicated schools grant (DSG): 2020 to 2021
    • Guidance
  2. Dedicated schools grant (DSG): 2019 to 2020
    • Guidance
  3. Dedicated schools grant (DSG): 2018 to 2019
    • Guidance

High needs funding

These pages provide information for local authorities about high needs funding arrangements.

  1. High needs funding arrangements: 2020 to 2021
    • Guidance
  2. High needs funding arrangements: 2019 to 2020
    • Guidance
  3. High needs funding arrangements: 2018 to 2019
    • Guidance
  4. High needs: allocated place numbers
    • Transparency data
  5. High needs strategic planning
    • Guidance

Early years funding

These pages provides early years funding rates and operational guidance for local authorities.

  1. Early years funding: 2020-2021
    • Guidance
  2. Early years national funding formula: funding rates and guidance
    • Guidance

Pupil premium

These pages provide information, allocations and the conditions of grant for pupil premium.

  1. Pupil premium: allocations and conditions of grant 2019 to 2020
    • Guidance
  2. Pupil premium: allocations and conditions of grant 2018 to 2019
    • Guidance

Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch up premium

These pages show how much year 7 literacy and numeracy catch up premium funding schools receive, and advice on how to spend it.

  1. Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: guide for schools
    • Guidance
  2. Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: 2018 to 2019
    • Guidance

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM)

These pages show how much UIFSM funding schools receive, and advice on how to spend it.

  1. Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2019 to 2020
    • Guidance
  2. Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): funding allocations 2018 to 2019
    • Guidance

Teachers' pay grant

These pages show the allocations and conditions of grant for local authorities for the teachers’ pay grant.

  1. Teachers' pay grant: allocations for 2019 to 2020 financial year
    • Guidance
  2. Teachers' pay grant: September 2018 to March 2019 allocations
    • Guidance

Teachers' pension employer contribution grant (TPECG)

These pages provide information on the TPECG.

  1. Teachers' pension employer contribution grant (TPECG)
    • Guidance
  2. Pension grant 2019 to 2020: allocations and supplementary fund
    • Guidance

Other grants (PE and sport, FSM and school improvement)

These pages provide information about the other grants local authorities may receive.

  1. PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2018 to 2019
    • Guidance
  2. Free school meals supplementary grant: 2018 to 2019
    • Guidance
  3. School improvement monitoring and brokering grant allocations
    • Guidance

Data and quality assurance

These pages provide guidance to help local authorities collect information about their income and expenditure.

  1. Dedicated schools grant assurance: guidance for local authorities
    • Guidance
  2. Section 251: 2018 to 2019
    • Guidance
  3. Consistent financial reporting framework: 2019 to 2020
    • Guidance
  4. Schools financial value standard (SFVS)
    • Guidance

Other information

These pages provide other information for local authorities about pre-16 funding.

  1. Schools forum operational and good practice guide
    • Guidance
  2. How to complete the authority proforma tool (APT)
    • Guidance
  3. School capital funding
    • Guidance
Published 9 October 2019
Last updated 31 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. First published.

