Our weekly newsletter containing actions and information for ESFA-funded organisations.

ESFA Update contains the latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for academies, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

2020

  1. ESFA Update: 29 January 2020
    • Correspondence
  2. ESFA Update: 22 January 2020
    • Correspondence
  3. ESFA Update: 15 January 2020
    • Correspondence
  4. ESFA Update: 8 January 2020
    • Correspondence

2019

  1. ESFA Update: 18 December 2019
    • Correspondence
  2. ESFA Update: 11 December 2019
    • Correspondence
  3. ESFA Update: 4 December 2019
    • Correspondence
  4. ESFA Update: 27 November 2019
    • Correspondence
  5. ESFA Update: 20 November 2019
    • Correspondence
  6. ESFA Update: 13 November 2019
    • Correspondence
  7. ESFA Update: 7 November 2019
    • Correspondence
  8. ESFA Update: 30 October 2019
    • Correspondence
  9. ESFA Update: 23 October 2019
    • Correspondence
  10. ESFA Update: 16 October 2019
    • Correspondence
  11. ESFA Update: 9 October 2019
    • Correspondence
  12. ESFA Update: 2 October 2019
    • Correspondence
  13. ESFA Update: 25 September 2019
    • Correspondence
  14. ESFA Update: 18 September 2019
    • Correspondence
  15. ESFA Update: 11 September 2019
    • Correspondence
  16. ESFA Update: 4 September 2019
    • Correspondence
  17. ESFA Update: 28 August 2019
    • Correspondence
  18. ESFA Update: 21 August 2019
    • Correspondence
  19. ESFA Update: 14 August 2019
    • Correspondence
  20. ESFA Update: 7 August 2019
    • Correspondence
  21. ESFA Update: 31 July 2019
    • Correspondence
  22. ESFA Update: 24 July 2019
    • Correspondence
  23. ESFA Update: 17 July 2019
    • Correspondence
  24. ESFA Update: 10 July 2019
    • Correspondence
  25. ESFA Update: 3 July 2019
    • Correspondence
  26. ESFA Update: 26 June 2019
    • Correspondence
  27. ESFA Update: 19 June 2019
    • Correspondence
  28. ESFA Update: 12 June 2019
    • Correspondence
  29. ESFA Update: 5 June 2019
    • Correspondence
  30. ESFA Update: 29 May 2019
    • Correspondence
  31. ESFA Update: 22 May 2019
    • Correspondence
  32. ESFA Update: 15 May 2019
    • Correspondence
  33. ESFA Update: 8 May 2019
    • Correspondence
  34. ESFA Update: 1 May 2019
    • Correspondence
  35. ESFA Update: 24 April 2019
    • Correspondence
  36. ESFA Update: 17 April 2019
    • Correspondence
  37. ESFA Update: 10 April 2019
    • Correspondence
  38. ESFA Update: 3 April 2019
    • Correspondence
  39. ESFA Update: 27 March 2019
    • Correspondence
  40. ESFA Update: 20 March 2019
    • Correspondence
  41. ESFA Update: 13 March 2019
    • Correspondence
  42. ESFA Update: 6 March 2019
    • Correspondence
  43. ESFA Update: 27 February 2019
    • Correspondence
  44. ESFA Update: 20 February 2019
    • Correspondence
  45. ESFA Update: 13 February 2019
    • Correspondence
  46. ESFA Update: 6 February 2019
    • Correspondence
  47. ESFA Update: 30 January 2019
    • Correspondence
  48. ESFA Update: 23 January 2019
    • Correspondence
  49. ESFA Update: 16 January 2019
    • Correspondence
  50. ESFA Update: 9 January 2019
    • Correspondence
Published 13 December 2019
Last updated 29 January 2020

  1. We have published ESFA Update: 29 January 2020.

  2. We have published ESFA Update: 22 January 2020.

  3. We have published ESFA Update: 15 January 2020.

  4. We have published ESFA Update: 8 January 2020.

  5. We have published ESFA Update: 18 December 2019.

  6. First published.

