Find out how much DSG funding local authorities receive and how it is calculated.

Documents

DSG: growth calculations values 2020 to 2021 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.01MB

DSG: pupil number tool 2020 to 2021 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 275KB

Details

Allocations

We have published the 2020 to 2021 DSG funding allocations for each local authority.

This shows the DSG prior to academies’ recoupment from the schools block.

About the calculation

Read the technical note to understand how we calculate these allocations.

The DSG growth calculations values tables give details of the 2020 to 2021 financial year growth calculation, which forms part of the schools block in the DSG allocations.

Further information

Read the DSG conditions of grant to find out more about how the grant should be used.

You can also use the pupil number tool to see how many pupils are allocated to each local authority.

Contact the Education and Skills Funding Agency with any queries.

30 January 2020 Added "The Secretary of State reserves the right to impose more specific conditions of grant on individual local authorities that have an overall deficit on their DSG account, where he believes that they are not taking sufficient action to address the situation." to the conditions of grant. 30 January 2020 We have added the DSG conditions of grant and pupil number tool for 2020 to 2021. 19 December 2019 First published.