Data visualisation applications based on published apprenticeships data including apprenticeship starts parliamentary constituency dashboard May 2010 to July 2019.

Documents

Apprenticeship starts parliamentary constituency dashboard: May 2010 to July 2019

https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiZjEyMTY5MzYtNjJhNi00OWU0LWI0MGYtZGE2ZmI3OTMwNTRmIiwidCI6ImZhZDI3N2M5LWM2MGEtNGRhMS1iNWYzLWIzYjhiMzRhODJmOSIsImMiOjh9

Apprenticeships starts dashboard by level and age: academic year 2010 to 2011 to academic year 2015 to 2016

https://davebartholomew.github.io/AppsDashboard2/

Map of apprenticeship starts by local authority: academic year 2015 to 2016

https://davebartholomew.github.io/Apps_EnglandMap/

Apprenticeship starts by parliamentary constituency and sector subject area: academic year 2015 to 2016

https://davebartholomew.github.io/Apps_SSA_PCON/

Apprenticeship starts, by quarter: academic year 2011 to 2012 to academic year 2015 to 2016

https://davebartholomew.github.io/Apps_quarter/

Details

The new apprenticeship parliamentary constituency dashboard allows users to investigate apprenticeship starts for each parliamentary constituency in England by:

  • sector
  • subject area
  • gender
  • age
  • apprenticeship level
  • ethnicity
  • learning difficulty or disability

We are developing data visualisation applications to offer users a more visual, interactive presentation of further education and skills published data.

If the example visualisations on this page do not open properly in Internet Explorer, please try a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Feedback

Please send us feedback, particularly on:

  • functionality
  • ease of use
  • presentation
  • access problems

Please also let us know what other visualisations you would find useful.

Further education statistical dissemination team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Advertisement

ESFA: college financial planning handbook and financial plan
Resources
Guidance for sixth-form and further education colleges on preparing an
National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners announced
Resources
National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners were announced on
Intensive Personalised Employment Support
Resources
Intensive Personalised Employment Support is one-to-one support and tr

Published 14 September 2017
Last updated 20 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. Updated with a link to a new 'Parliamentary Constituency Dashboard' to allow users to visualise breakdowns of apprenticeship starts at the constituency level.
  2. Updated with links to 2 new data visualisation examples: 'Apprenticeships starts dashboard by level and age: academic year 2010 to 2011 to academic year 2015 to 2016' and 'Apprenticeship starts by parliamentary constituency and sector subject area: academic year 2015 to 2016'.
  3. First published.