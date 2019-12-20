A financial notice to improve issued to De La Salle Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.
Documents
Financial notice to improve: De La Salle Academy Trust
PDF, 274KB, 4 pages
Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: De La Salle Academy Trust
PDF, 135KB, 2 pages
Details
This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at De La Salle Academy Trust.
The second letter was sent to the De La Salle Academy Trust in November 2019 to lift the financial notice to improve.
Advertisement
Last updated 20 December 2019 + show all updates
- FNTI now lifted and the page has been updated to include the letter sent to the trust.
- First published.