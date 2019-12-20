As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

September 2019 Transparency Supplier Spend

ODS, 118KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Advertisement

ESFA: college financial planning handbook and financial plan
Resources
Guidance for sixth-form and further education colleges on preparing an
National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners announced
Resources
National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners were announced on
Intensive Personalised Employment Support
Resources
Intensive Personalised Employment Support is one-to-one support and tr

Published 20 December 2019