Guide to help general hospital schools complete their 2020 census.
General hospital schools census 2020: guide
Ref: DfE-00001-2020PDF, 178KB, 24 pages
This guide helps you prepare and submit your school’s annual census return.
Census day for registered general hospital schools is Thursday 16 January 2020.
The census collects the following information from general hospital schools:
- their contact details
- how many pupils there are on the attendance register
- the number of teaching staff and non teaching staff
- how many pupils have special educational needs (SEN)
- how many pupils are eligible for free school meals (FSM)
Read more guidance about submitting data for the general hospital schools census.
Last updated 2 January 2020 + show all updates
- Updated guidance document and census date for the 2020 census.
- First published.