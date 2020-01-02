Data file for AEB devolution, showing the funding bodies responsible for funding each postcode in England.

Documents

Complete AEB postcode dataset View onlineDownload CSV 65.5MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Spreadsheet friendly devolved AEB postcode dataset View onlineDownload CSV 12.3MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Spreadsheet friendly non-devolved ESFA funded A-K and non-funded AEB postcode dataset View onlineDownload CSV 23.5MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Spreadsheet friendly non-devolved ESFA funded L-Z AEB postcode dataset View onlineDownload CSV 29.7MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2019 to 2020 Devolution Postcode Dataset Guidance PDF , 152KB, 9 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

How to access the data

The complete AEB postcode dataset is too large for you to open conventionally in spreadsheet software. You can load this file into a database or BI software to query the whole dataset.

To allow you to view the data in a spreadsheet, we have split the complete AEB postcode dataset into three spreadsheet readable csv files.

Devolved AEB postcode dataset.csv

This file contains all postcodes that fall within devolved authority areas

ESFA funded A-K and non-funded AEB postcode dataset.csv

This file contains all non-devolved postcodes that begin with the letters A to K, and all non-funded British postcodes (Welsh and Scottish postcodes)

ESFA funded L-Z AEB postcode dataset.csv

This file contains all non-devolved postcodes that begin with the letters L to Z.

What is this data for?

We use this data in the funding system to support publicly funded education and skills in England; covering the adult education budget, both in devolved and non-devolved areas.

The guidance document accompanying the data file explains how we use this data and what you can do with it to aid your enrolment of learners, and creation of ILR data.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Guidance to help independent schools prepare and submit the 2020 schoo Resources Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasonsDocu Resources Draft 2022 outline contentThis page hosts the draft outline content fo

2 January 2020 We have updated the postcode data files to reflect the latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) data release 29 July 2019 First published.