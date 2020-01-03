Draft 2022 T Level Outline Content

Draft 2022 outline content

This page hosts the draft outline content for the eight 2022 T Levels which will be available for first teaching from September 2022.

Outline content is created by T Level Panels. These are groups of industry experts who work to define what key skills and knowledge a learner needs to cover during their two years of study and which is signed off by the Institute’s Route Panel members.

When this content has been finalised, it is put out to tender and bid on by prospective Awarding Organisations, who then expand the outline content into a full qualification.

The draft content is nearing completion and once approved will be published formally on this website in March 2020.