Financial notice to improve: Gilsland Church of England Primary School

A financial notice to improve issued to Gilsland Church of England Primary School by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Gilsland Church of England Primary School.

On 1 January 2020, Gilsland Church of England Primary School Trust closed. Gilsland Church of England Primary School became part of The Good Shepherd Multi Academy Trust. The conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.

10 January 2020 Page updated with a note to say the FNtI is now closed. 7 December 2018 First published.