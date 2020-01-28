Statistics on the number of staff employed by UK higher education institutions and their salaries by region and occupation for the academic year 2017 to 2018.

Higher education staff salaries by region and occupation: 2017 to 18

This publication uses Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) data to understand the number of staff employed by UK Higher Education Institutions and their salaries.

This data is broken down by region and 2010 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) code 311: science, engineering and production technician.

