Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 29 January 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 29 January 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 29 January 2020

HTML

Advertisement

British Ambassadorâ€™s residence in Turkmenistan gets packed with Cheveners
Resources
Chevening alumni networking event at the British Ambassador's residenc
Monetary penalties and costs imposed on AQA
Resources
Details of Notices to Impose Monetary Penalties on AQA and to recover
Advice: funding regulations for post-16 provision
Resources
Advice about post-16 funding regulations.DocumentsAdvice: funding regu

Details

Information for further education

Actionqualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data now live
ReminderR06 individualised learner record (ILR) data return closes Thursday 6 February 2020
Informationmid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
Informationoff-the-job training ILR field change - actual hours field
Informationfurther education data security
Informationrecording of residential provision for FE colleges and special post-16 providers
Informationthe integrated financial model for colleges (IFMC)
Informationsmall employers using the apprenticeship service
Informationupcoming provider roadshows
Informationbuilding safety advice
Your feedbackapply to join the DfE Star Chamber scrutiny board

Information for academies

Informationpre-populated school resource management self-assessment tool
Informationschool resource management adviser (SRMA) evaluation report
InformationEarly Years Foundation Stage reforms – consultation and early adopters invitation
Informationnew research report on school business leadership
Informationbuilding safety advice
Your feedbackapply to join the DfE Star Chamber scrutiny board

Information for local authorities

Actionqualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data now live
ReminderR06 individualised learner record (ILR) data return closes Thursday 6 February 2020
Informationmid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
Informationschool resource management adviser (SRMA) evaluation report
InformationEarly Years Foundation Stage reforms – consultation and early adopters invitation
Informationnew research report on school business leadership
Informationbuilding safety advice
Your feedbackapply to join the DfE Star Chamber scrutiny board
Published 29 January 2020