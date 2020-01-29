Advice about post-16 funding regulations.
Advice: funding regulations for post-16 provision 2019 to 2020
PDF, 799KB, 61 pages
Student eligibility and funding advice for 2019 to 2020
MS Powerpoint Presentation, 291KB
Advice: funding regulations for post-16 provision 2018 to 2019
Ref: ESFA 00064-2018 Unnumbered command paper PDF, 896KB, 60 pages
Students eligibility and funding advice for 2018 to 2019
MS Powerpoint Presentation, 283KB
Funding regulations and funding advice: 2018 to 2019 presentation
MS Powerpoint Presentation, 270KB
Details
Colleges, providers, schools and academies receive annual funding allocations from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for provision of 16 to 19 education.
These documents give advice about the use of funds for each funding year.
We have made the following updates to the Funding regulations guidance for 2019 to 2020 in January 2020
- confirmed there will be no change to student eligibility rules for this funding year from 1 February 2020 – see paragraph 31
- clarified advice in paragraphs 64 and 67
- clarified that paragraph 53 applies to school and academy sixth forms
- added additional question and answer scenario in Annex C (question 15)
We have made the following additions and updates to the Funding regulations guidance for 2019 to 2020
- updated student eligibility advice at paragraphs 28 to 31 for any Brexit date
- updated the under-16 student eligibility advice at paragraph 51 to provide clearer information on the funding and recruiting of under 16 year old students
- updated the definition of “exchange schemes” at paragraph 60
- updated advice on planned hours at paragraph 93 to clarify that students must not have planned hours that exceed 40 hours per week for their study programme
- updated advice concerning a change to the condition of funding for students with a grade 2 or below in maths or English. These students can study towards a pass in functional skills level 2 (legacy or reformed) or they can still study towards a GCSE grade 9 to 4. Once they have achieved this, there is no requirement to undertake further maths or English qualifications to meet the condition of funding – see Annex D
