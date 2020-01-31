 
Continued UK participation in EU programmes

Details
Details on the UK’s continued participation in EU programmes funded by the current EU Multiannual Financial Framework

EU Funded Programmes under the Withdrawal Agreement

Under the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK will continue to participate in programmes funded under the current 2014-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) until their closure.

This means that the vast majority of programmes will continue to receive EU funding across the programme’s lifetime. In many cases, funding will continue until after 2020 and the end of the transition period. In addition, UK organisations can continue to bid for new grant funding under the current MFF.

Previously the UK government guaranteed EU funding to provide stability for UK organisations. The guarantee will now no longer be required. In the very limited number of cases where continued participation by the UK is not possible for security related reasons, these projects will be eligible to enter a continuation process.

The UK government’s commitment to fund the tail of CAP Pillar 2 commitments that fall outside of the scope of the Withdrawal Agreement stands. The Withdrawal Agreement also recalls the shared commitment of the EU and UK government to North South PEACE and INTERREG programmes funded under the current MFF and to the UK’s participation in the future programme.

