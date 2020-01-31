This handbook sets out Ofsted’s policies and procedures for inspecting premises that appear to be operating as unregistered independent schools.

A person who conducts an independent school that is not registered is guilty of an offence under section 96 of the Education and Skills Act 2008.

Under section 97 of the Act, if Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector (HMCI) has reasonable cause to believe that an offence under section 96 is being committed, he has the power to enter and inspect the premises.

This document outlines what Ofsted inspectors must consider when deciding whether:

an offence is being committed

whether to proceed with an inspection

what happens during an inspection