Capital funding for free schools, UTCs and studio schools

Free school, university technical college (UTC) and studio school capital costs for buying and renting land and building works.

Documents

Details

Details of the capital funding that free schools, UTCs and studio schools have received.

Capital funding is used to buy and rent land, and build and refurbish school buildings.

