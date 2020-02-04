Revenue spending by the Department for Education on free schools, studio schools and university technical colleges (UTCs) that opened, or were cancelled or withdrawn since 2010.
Free school and studio school expenditure
University technical colleges (UTCs) expenditure
The Department for Education gives free school and studio school trusts:
- a project development grant to cover all revenue expenditure, up to the point at which it opens, is cancelled, or withdrawn
- a post-opening grant for the extra costs of establishing the school which cannot be met through the school’s usual funding as they increase their capacity
Information about capital funding for free schools and studio schools is also available.Published 19 July 2018
