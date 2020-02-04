Revenue spending by the Department for Education on free schools, studio schools and university technical colleges (UTCs) that opened, or were cancelled or withdrawn since 2010.

The Department for Education gives free school and studio school trusts:

a project development grant to cover all revenue expenditure, up to the point at which it opens, is cancelled, or withdrawn

a post-opening grant for the extra costs of establishing the school which cannot be met through the school’s usual funding as they increase their capacity

Information about capital funding for free schools and studio schools is also available.

4 February 2020 Updated free school, studio school and university technical colleges expenditure. 31 January 2019 Updated spreadsheet. 19 July 2018 First published.