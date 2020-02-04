Letters the Department for Education sent to successful free school applicants in the 13th round (wave 13) of the free schools programme.
Wave 13 Beauchamp City Free School
PDF, 164KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Blue Coat II Secondary
PDF, 170KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Bluecoat Trent Secondary Academy
PDF, 169KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 BOA stage and screen
PDF, 161KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Branston Locks Primary School
PDF, 168KB, 11 pages
Wave 13 Brook Mead Academy
PDF, 165KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Callerton Academy
PDF, 166KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Chilmington Green
PDF, 168KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Edgar Wood
PDF, 169KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Kings Leadership Academy Wigan
PDF, 160KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Manor Drive Secondary Academy
PDF, 161KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Michaela Community School Stevenage
PDF, 164KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 New House Farm
PDF, 159KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Northampton School
PDF, 170KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Outwood Academy
PDF, 166KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 River Academy
PDF, 169KB, 11 pages
Wave 13 Shireland CBSO School
PDF, 169KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Star Leadership Academy Rochdale
PDF, 187KB, 11 pages
Wave 13 Star Leadership Academy Salford
PDF, 187KB, 11 pages
Wave 13 Tower Road
PDF, 169KB, 9 pages
Wave 13 Trinity Academy
PDF, 164KB, 10 pages
Wave 13 Waterside Primary
PDF, 160KB, 10 pages
These letters inform successful free school applicants of the Department for Education’s decision to accept their application. It also invites them to submit a business case and plan for the proposed school.
