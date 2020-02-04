Letters the Department for Education sent to successful free school applicants in the 13th round (wave 13) of the free schools programme.

Documents

Details

These letters inform successful free school applicants of the Department for Education’s decision to accept their application. It also invites them to submit a business case and plan for the proposed school.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Successful wave 13 free school applications.DocumentsWave 13 Beauchamp Resources Letters from the Department of Education sent to successful local auth Resources Successful expressions of interest from local authorities in 2018.Docu