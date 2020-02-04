Successful expressions of interest from local authorities in 2018.
Bexley
PDF, 252KB, 22 pages
Bromley
PDF, 979KB, 24 pages
Bury
PDF, 353KB, 23 pages
Cornwall
PDF, 444KB, 25 pages
Dorset
PDF, 280KB, 23 pages
Essex
PDF, 259KB, 22 pages
Halton
PDF, 2.29MB, 25 pages
Hartlepool
PDF, 1.56MB, 24 pages
Hertfordshire
PDF, 260KB, 23 pages
Hull
PDF, 439KB, 24 pages
Kent
PDF, 412KB, 22 pages
Kingston upon Thames
PDF, 1010KB, 21 pages
Leeds
PDF, 895KB, 24 pages
Leicestershire
PDF, 1.03MB, 23 pages
Newham
PDF, 292KB, 22 pages
Norfolk
PDF, 1.19MB, 23 pages
North Lincolnshire
PDF, 1.36MB, 22 pages
North Somerset
PDF, 1.21MB, 22 pages
North Yorkshire
PDF, 843KB, 29 pages
Northumberland
PDF, 471KB, 20 pages
Oxfordshire
PDF, 420KB, 22 pages
Plymouth
PDF, 661KB, 22 pages
Reading
PDF, 1.34MB, 23 pages
Richmond upon Thames
PDF, 825KB, 20 pages
Rochdale
PDF, 662KB, 21 pages
Salford
PDF, 667KB, 22 pages
Sandwell
PDF, 834KB, 22 pages
Sheffield
PDF, 279KB, 4 pages
Shropshire
PDF, 1.39MB, 23 pages
Solihull
PDF, 884KB, 22 pages
Somerset
PDF, 1.06MB, 24 pages
Stockport
PDF, 828KB, 20 pages
Stoke on Trent
PDF, 1.18MB, 24 pages
Suffolk
PDF, 636KB, 22 pages
Tees Valley
PDF, 1.25MB, 23 pages
Warrington
PDF, 512KB, 22 pages
Warwickshire
PDF, 774KB, 22 pages
Wiltshire
PDF, 1.09MB, 22 pages
Worcestershire
PDF, 817KB, 22 pages
Details
The bid forms include the following information:
- applicant details
- strategy for high needs
- type of school
- evidence of need
- proposed site