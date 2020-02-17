The latest common basic data set (CBDS), and CBDS other data items (reference only), for use by software suppliers developing management information systems.

The CBDS is a file containing definitions for common data items that schools and local authorities use in certain software systems, for example school management information systems.

The CBDS also gives information on the structure of other Department for Education data collections.

You should refer to the CBDS when reading any data collection specifications.

The CBDS spreadsheet organises definitions through:

CBDS levels, for example pupil and school

levels, for example pupil and school CBDS modules, for example school characteristics

modules, for example school characteristics data items (for example ethnicity) and the code set defining them

You can filter the spreadsheet to provide data items relevant to a particular collection.

We regularly update the CBDS , publishing any changes, along with the reasons for them, as request for change documents.

