Guidance for awarding organisations submitting technical and applied qualifications for school and college performance tables.

These guidance documents explain the:

requirements of the technical and applied qualifications for 14- to 16-year-olds and for 16- to 19-year olds that are included in performance tables

process for submitting qualifications to DfE

DfE has now lifted the September 2018 moratorium for key stage 4 qualifications and will consider submissions from awarding organisations.

The closing date for submissions is 30 April 2020.

This moratorium will continue for the 16 to 18 performance tables while the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below is underway. See the lists of technical and vocational qualifications approved for reporting in the school and college performance tables.