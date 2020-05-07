Information on the pension supplementary fund and funding for local authority centrally employed teachers and music education hubs.

Details

The pension supplementary fund provides additional support, alongside the teachers’ pension employer contribution grant ( TPECG ), for the cost to schools due to the increase in the employer contribution rate to the teachers’ pension scheme from September 2019.

This guidance provides information for:

schools and local authorities on how to apply to the supplementary fund, and the scheme for local authority centrally employed teachers

music education hubs on how to access funding for the pension costs

For 2019 to 2020, we’ve also published the: