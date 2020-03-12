Research into the UK cyber security labour market, carried out on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) by Ipsos MORI.

Cyber security skills in the UK labour market 2020

Cyber security skills in the UK labour market 2020

PDF, 1.16MB, 88 pages

Cyber security skills in the UK labour market 2020 - Technical report

PDF, 2.32MB, 92 pages

Cyber security skills gaps and shortages in the UK cyber sector 2020 infographic

PDF, 987KB, 4 pages

The Cyber security skills in the UK labour market 2020 report explores the nature and extent of cyber security skills gaps (people lacking appropriate skills), skills shortages (a lack of people available to work in cyber security job roles) and job vacancies in the UK. The research uses a mixture of:

▪ Representative surveys with cyber sector businesses and the wider population of UK organisations (businesses, charities and public sector organisations – with a focus on businesses)

▪ Qualitative research with training providers, cyber firms and large organisations in various sectors

▪ A secondary analysis of cyber security job postings using the Burning Glass Technologies database

Published 12 March 2020