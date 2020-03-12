Further Education Sector Activity in Northern Ireland by Local Government District:- 2014/15 to 2018/19

Statistical factsheet presenting analysis of Further Education sector activity in Northern Ireland by Local Government District.

Documents

Details

The analysis covers all enrolments, regulated enrolments, higher education enrolments as well as qualifications and performance (retention, achievement and success rates) by Local Government District.

