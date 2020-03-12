The attainment of 16- to 18-year-olds at the end of their studies in England.

Documents

Main text: 16 to 18 multi-academy trust performance 2019 (revised)

PDF, 274KB, 8 pages

National tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 54.6KB

Annex A

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 35.8KB

Underlying data

ZIP, 56KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Quality and methodology

PDF, 244KB, 14 pages

Details

This publication contains data and analysis on the performance of multi-academy trusts (MATs) at 16 to 18.

The performance of all MATs and sponsors in England are in Find and compare schools in England: all multi-academy trusts (MATs)/sponsors.

Multi-academy trust data team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Alex Miller 07387 133678

Published 12 March 2020