The national average attainment for each qualification included in the completion and attainment measure.

Documents

16 to 18 completion and attainment qualification information 2018 to 2019

ODS, 10.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

16 to 18 completion and attainment qualification information 2018 to 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 23.5KB

Details

The document includes the national average attainment in each:

  • tech level
  • tech certificate
  • level 2 vocational qualification

Providers can use these figures to calculate completion and attainment scores.

Completion and attainment is a measure for school sixth forms and colleges, which is used in the 16 to 18 performance tables.

You can also read the 16 to 18 accountability technical guide to learn more about the completion and attainment measure.

Published 15 March 2018
Last updated 12 March 2020

  1. Updated with 2018 to 2019 information.

  2. Replaced 2016 to 2017 documents with 2017 to 2018 versions.

  3. First published.

