Guidance for headteachers, teachers and teaching assistants about administering the 2020 key stage 2 national curriculum tests.

Key stage 2: test administration guidance

If you’re involved in administering the key stage 2 tests in 2020, you should prepare by reading this test administration guidance (TAG).

It includes information about:

  • planning for the tests
  • receiving test materials
  • administering the tests

This video shows how schools submit their headteacher’s declaration form:

Published 31 March 2016
Last updated 16 March 2020

  1. Updated for the 2020 test cycle.

  2. Updated for the 2019 test cycle.

  3. Updated for the 2018 test cycle.

  4. Updated for the 2017 test cycle.

  5. First published.

