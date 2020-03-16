Guidance for headteachers, teachers and teaching assistants about administering the 2020 key stage 1 national curriculum tests.
Key stage 1: test administration guidance
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-500-2, STA/20/8517/ePDF, 288KB, 32 pages
If you’re involved in administering the key stage 1 tests in 2020, you should prepare by reading this test administration guidance (TAG).
It includes information about:
- planning for the tests
- receiving test materials
- administering and marking the tests
This video shows how schools submit their headteacher’s declaration form:Published 18 March 2016
Last updated 16 March 2020 + show all updates
Updated for the 2020 test cycle.
Updated for the 2019 test cycle.
Updated for the 2018 test cycle.
Updated for the 2017 test cycle.
Update added about the removal of the requirement to administer the 2016 KS1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test.
First published.
