Guidance for administering the 2020 key stage 2 national curriculum tests to pupils with hearing or visual impairments.
Key stage 2 modified test administration guidance: administering braille versions
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-505-7, STA/20/8522/ePDF, 211KB, 22 pages
Key stage 2 modified test administration guidance: administering to pupils with a hearing impairment
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-506-4, STA/20/8523/ePDF, 154KB, 9 pages
Key stage 2 modified test administration guidance: administering modified large print versions
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-507-1, STA/20/8524/ePDF, 200KB, 19 pages
If you’re involved in administering the key stage 2 tests to pupils with hearing or visual impairments, you should prepare by reading this modified test administration guidance (MTAG).
The guidance is to ensure that pupils using the modified large print (MLP) or braille versions of the tests, or who have a hearing impairment, can access the tests properly and they are not at a disadvantage.
It includes information about:
- planning for the tests
- receiving test materials
- administering the tests
- sending the completed test scripts for marking
