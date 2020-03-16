Key stage 2 tests: special consideration guidance

How schools apply for special consideration for pupils whose performance is affected by extremely distressing circumstances or incidents before the tests.

Special consideration may be awarded if a pupil’s performance in a key stage 2 (KS2) test has been affected by extremely distressing circumstances.

Approved applications for special consideration do not give STA sufficient information to change a pupil’s scaled score itself, but the Department for Education (DfE) will take into account the fact that special consideration has been granted when calculating primary school performance measures.

Published 19 March 2018
Last updated 16 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated for the 2020 test cycle.

  2. Updated for the 2018/19 academic year.

  3. First published.

