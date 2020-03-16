Technical specification for software suppliers, educators and local authorities completing returns for the key stage 2 data collection.

2020 key stage 2 teacher assessment: technical specification

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-523-1, STA/20/8540/ePDF, 511KB, 29 pages

This specification explains how to prepare and return key stage 2, pre-key stage and P scale teacher assessment data to the Department for Education during the 2019/20 assessment cycle.

It covers the validation rules which will be applied, and should be read in conjunction with the common basic data set definitions.

Published 10 February 2017
Last updated 16 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Page updated with the 2020 guidance.

  2. Updated for the 2018/2019 academic year.

  3. 2017 to 2018 teacher assessment technical specification added.

  4. First published.

